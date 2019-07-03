India vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019: These Jasprit Bumrah memes are hilarious
Fans have used movie scenes and dialogues or even real-life situations to create memes on Bumrah.it's viral Updated: Jul 03, 2019 15:22 IST
India’s thrilling win against Bangladesh has earned them a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019. And among the players who are being credited for yesterday’s convincing win is none other than Jasprit Bumrah. The paceman’s four-wicket haul at Edgbaston, especially the two wickets in his final spell, sealed the deal for India. While fans are celebrating India’s entry into the semis with congratulatory and praise-filled posts, there are also those who’ve posted some hilarious memes on Bumrah and his stellar performance.
Fans have used movie scenes and dialogues or even real-life situations to create these memes on Bumrah and his ability to take wickets during pressure situations. If you missed these posts in the excitement of India’s win, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. So sit back, relax and enjoy these hilarious memes:
Virat Kohli: We need wickets— Aftab Hussain (@iamaftabarzoo) July 2, 2019
Bumrah:#bumrah#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/gPYwRkhitj
#INDvBAN Bumrah to Bangladesh Players : pic.twitter.com/aQraMxaYv5— Rahul ❁ (@thatcricrahul) July 2, 2019
#INDvBAN— Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) July 2, 2019
Wicket is needed.
Bumrah- pic.twitter.com/F5YFq9V0mC
Pic 1 : Jasprit Bumrah— Killer Cool (@KillerCool13) July 2, 2019
Pic 2 : How they see him
😂
Boom Boom Bumrah! pic.twitter.com/xnlXjPhpPd
BUMRAH EXISTS.— Garima Verma (@GamzVerma) July 2, 2019
EVERY INDIAN CRICKET FAN RIGHT NOW- pic.twitter.com/fl5mndkMV9
Batsmen:- I will score big and win this match. #INDvBAN #Bumrah— The Stark (@Starkastic_guy) July 2, 2019
Bumrah:- pic.twitter.com/J81yPAPD7z
*Bumrah's yorker exists*— ☆ (@Kashyap_ocean) July 2, 2019
Batsman:#INDvBAN #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/3o460VxYO4
Bumrah after Indian fans going into a hysteria mode#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/AogD4n5QPn— Babubhaiyaa (@Uthaleredeva92) July 2, 2019
Bumrah's mother : Beta uncle ke pair chhuo— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 2, 2019
Bumrah : Throws a yorker#IndvBan
Indian cricket to Jasprit Bumrah pic.twitter.com/Fwq9y0vAcr— Akshay (@Akshay7_) July 2, 2019
Which one is your favourite?
First Published: Jul 03, 2019 14:58 IST