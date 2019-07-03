India vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019: These Jasprit Bumrah memes are hilarious

India’s thrilling win against Bangladesh has earned them a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019. And among the players who are being credited for yesterday’s convincing win is none other than Jasprit Bumrah. The paceman’s four-wicket haul at Edgbaston, especially the two wickets in his final spell, sealed the deal for India. While fans are celebrating India’s entry into the semis with congratulatory and praise-filled posts, there are also those who’ve posted some hilarious memes on Bumrah and his stellar performance.

Fans have used movie scenes and dialogues or even real-life situations to create these memes on Bumrah and his ability to take wickets during pressure situations. If you missed these posts in the excitement of India’s win, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. So sit back, relax and enjoy these hilarious memes:

Pic 1 : Jasprit Bumrah



Pic 2 : How they see him

😂



Boom Boom Bumrah! pic.twitter.com/xnlXjPhpPd — Killer Cool (@KillerCool13) July 2, 2019

BUMRAH EXISTS.



EVERY INDIAN CRICKET FAN RIGHT NOW- pic.twitter.com/fl5mndkMV9 — Garima Verma (@GamzVerma) July 2, 2019

Bumrah after Indian fans going into a hysteria mode#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/AogD4n5QPn — Babubhaiyaa (@Uthaleredeva92) July 2, 2019

Bumrah's mother : Beta uncle ke pair chhuo



Bumrah : Throws a yorker#IndvBan — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 2, 2019

Indian cricket to Jasprit Bumrah pic.twitter.com/Fwq9y0vAcr — Akshay (@Akshay7_) July 2, 2019

Which one is your favourite?

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 14:58 IST