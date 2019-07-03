Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 02, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

India vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019: These Jasprit Bumrah memes are hilarious

Fans have used movie scenes and dialogues or even real-life situations to create memes on Bumrah.

it's viral Updated: Jul 03, 2019 15:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
memes,twitter,ICC World Cup 2019
(Twitter/@Uthaleredeva92)

India’s thrilling win against Bangladesh has earned them a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019. And among the players who are being credited for yesterday’s convincing win is none other than Jasprit Bumrah. The paceman’s four-wicket haul at Edgbaston, especially the two wickets in his final spell, sealed the deal for India. While fans are celebrating India’s entry into the semis with congratulatory and praise-filled posts, there are also those who’ve posted some hilarious memes on Bumrah and his stellar performance.

Fans have used movie scenes and dialogues or even real-life situations to create these memes on Bumrah and his ability to take wickets during pressure situations. If you missed these posts in the excitement of India’s win, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. So sit back, relax and enjoy these hilarious memes:

Which one is your favourite?

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 14:58 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics