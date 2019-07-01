India vs England, ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter gets creative with Kuldeep Yadav, Jonny Bairstow pic

The ICC World Cup 2019 match between India and England may not have had the outcome Indian fans were hoping for. However, Twitter found another way to keep their spirits high. And a tweet posted by BCCI on Twitter has a little something to do with it. The tweet, accompanied by a photo of Kuldeep Yadav and Jonny Bairstow from the match, asked people to share some captions to describe it. Twitter wasted no time and got quite creative with their responses.

Not only did tweeple share some funny captions to describe the scene in the picture, many went a step further and used Photoshop to show their creativity. Here are some of funniest ones below:

Best friend try to control his friends after few drinks 🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻🍺😂😆😂😆😂😂#INDvENG #indiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/Cm3DUhPk12 — Aayan Ahmed (@aayan1107) June 30, 2019

Batting kar ke kidhar bhag raha hai chal bowling kara😂😂 — Anish Chauhan 🤺 (@imanishchauhan) June 30, 2019

Bau ji parnaam......

Kuldeep:- are khub khus raho betwa — brajesh (@brajesh709) June 30, 2019

Team India lost against England by 31 runs at Edgbaston on Sunday. This is the first match Team India has lost at the ICC World Cup 2019.

What do you think of the tweets posted by fans?

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 14:47 IST