India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi-Final World Cup 2019: Jadeja poses after taking a catch, gives Twitter its new meme trend

After rain ruining yesterday’s cricket match between India and New Zealand, the countries are again facing each other today – on the reserve day. With an impressive performance from Indian bowlers, New Zealand end their innings at 239/8 in 50 overs and now the Indian batsman are on the field. Though fans are tensed about the outcome of the game, it’s a spectacular catch by Ravindra Jadeja that has created a buzz on Twitter.

Jadeja took a blinder to get rid of New Zealand’s player Tom Latham at Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ball. There is no doubt that his balance and skill demands appreciation. However, it’s his pose - after he caught the ball - that has now created a stir among tweeple. That image of that pose has now become the material for funny memes which are flooding Twitter.

Check out some of the funniest ones:

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 18:31 IST