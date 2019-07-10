India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi-Final World Cup 2019: Jadeja poses after taking a catch, gives Twitter its new meme trend

After rain ruining yesterday’s cricket match between India and New Zealand, the countries are again facing each other today – on the reserve day. With an impressive performance from Indian bowlers, New Zealand end their innings at 239/8 in 50 overs and now the Indian batsman are on the field. Though fans are tensed about the outcome of the game, it’s a spectacular catch by Ravindra Jadeja that has created a buzz on Twitter.Jadeja took a blinder to get rid of New Zealand’s player Tom Latham at Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ball. There is no doubt that his balance and skill demands appreciation. However, it’s his pose - after he caught the ball - that has now created a stir among tweeple. That image of that pose has now become the material for funny memes which are flooding Twitter.Check out some of the funniest ones:@ICC @imVkohli @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/NTAIWFp0sz&mdash; Mangesh Shetkar (@mangeshss) July 10, 2019Close Enough?#INDvNZ #SirJadeja pic.twitter.com/ff4StGsScZ&mdash; . (@_cleanbowled) July 10, 2019close enough #SirJadeja pic.twitter.com/4jhNuxPkCr&mdash; pK (@PKr_18) July 10, 2019#SirJadeja saved Gotham right there ! pic.twitter.com/IhJ25V19mY&mdash; Kunal Krishna (@KunalKr27587194) July 10, 2019Spider man of Indian Cricket Team! Inspiring! #SirJadeja pic.twitter.com/snhQD1YoyB&mdash; Padmanaban (@padmanan) July 10, 2019What do you think of the story?