India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2019, Semi-Final: Rain stops play, Twitter uses humour to deal with it

If you’re frustrated with how rain is playing spoil sport during the India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final, you’re not the alone. Batting first, New Zealand reached 211/5 in 46.1 overs when rain halted the match at Old Trafford in Manchester. Social media is buzzing with posts and tweets about the rain being a damper on the match. While some are simply upset and sharing their reactions, there are also those who’re using humour to express themselves.

Here are some of funniest tweets - these may make the wait slightly easier:

Me to bus driver - bhai india ki batting shuru hone se pehle ghar jana hai



Rain - not an issue#INDvNZ — Shilpz_ (@ShilpaM_) July 9, 2019

Rain has been the biggest fan of a #INDvNZ match in #CWC19. — Gobar Singh (@Useless_Sperm0) July 9, 2019

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against India. New Zealand reached 211/5 in 46.1 overs when rain stopped the match. This is the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019. The other two teams to qualify for the semis are England and Australia. The match between the teams is scheduled for July 11 at Edgbaston. The final World Cup 2019 match will be held on July 14 at Lord’s.

How are you dealing with the halted match?

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 19:18 IST