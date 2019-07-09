India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup 2019: John Cena sets Instagram buzzing with Virat Kohli pic

If you’re among those people looking for ways to finish work early, reschedule meetings for another day, working from home or even randomly not feeling well and in need of taking ‘a half day’ today - chances are you’re a cricket fan. The ICC World Cup 2019 has reached its semi-final stage with India taking on New Zealand in the first semi-final at Old Trafford, Manchester today. Social media is buzzing with posts and tweets on the upcoming match and one specific post has many sharing their reactions. The post just happens to be shared by 16-time WWE world champion John Cena and features none other than Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Cena shared a picture of Kohli on his Instagram account on July 7 and set the photo-sharing app abuzz with reactions. What’s more interesting is that the picture has been shared without any caption - causing more excitement and confusion.

“Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy,” says Cena’s bio on the platform. Now, that’s exactly what people are doing - sharing their interpretation of the picture posted.

“John Cena shaking hands with our team captain but you just can’t see him,” says one Instagram user. “Appreciation accepted. Legend wishing another legend,” says another. “Yes John Cena India will certainly win,” posts a third.

What do you think of the picture? Why do you think it was posted?

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 12:37 IST