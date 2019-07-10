India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019: Here’s why Twitter remembered Nita Ambani during the match

Despite having a shaky start in the ongoing World Cup semi final against New Zealand, India is slowly getting back on track. However, Team India’s future in the tournament is still hanging by a fine thread. Hence, it’s no wonder that the cricket fans are praying for a miracle that might lead India to a glorious win. Some even took to Twitter to show their concerns. Amidst this, an old video of Nita Ambani started trending on the micro-blogging site too. The question is, why?

The video, which was actually recorded during this year’s final IPL tournament, shows Ambani chanting something while wearing a tensed look on her face.

At that time, the video went viral on social media with people commenting that it’s not just Mumbai Indians’ hard work but Ambani’s prayers too that made the team win IPL 2019 finals.

Hello Nita Ambani can you please accompany India on the world cup tour!!!



Just to do that!!

#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/yDmWU3FdRW — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) May 12, 2019

With nail-biting moment in today’s match, Twitter is reminded of that video and people are sharing it along with varied captions. Check out some of the tweets:

Please request to Nita Ambani to pray for India.



Her prayers are very successful. — Crispy_Chana (@CrispyChana) July 10, 2019

I think Nita Ambani is praying really hard #NZvsIND #ICCWorldCup2019 — Sharon (@sharon12_22) July 10, 2019

Where is Nita Ambani when we actually need her .Believe me her prayers are more effective than anything in the world.#indiavsNewzealand — Pritish Kumar Rath (@rath_prits) July 10, 2019

We all need a Nita Ambani in every house now. Keep the prayers on and cheer for team India. #CWC19 #IndVsNewZealand — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) July 10, 2019

What about asking Nita Ambani to share her special prayer? #Semifinal — Sriram V (@MadrasMobile) July 10, 2019

Ab toh nita ambani ka

secret MANTRA

hi india ko jita sakta hai#indiavsNewzealand 🤙 — Ma da fa ka 🔥 (@Tushkiii_) July 10, 2019

Can we have Nita Ambani with her prayer book on the ground now please #INDvsNZL @cricketnext @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/uKX5U5VvQV — Pratap Bose (@pratap_bose) July 10, 2019

Where is Nita Ambani and her chants when you need them? — Kokke in Sweden (@sushonomics) July 10, 2019

Koi Nita Ambani ko bolo apna jaadu kare yr #INDvsNL — AMAZAYN♛ (@amazaynzm) July 10, 2019

Are you praying for Team India too?

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 19:13 IST