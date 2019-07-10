Today in New Delhi, India
India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019: Here’s why Twitter remembered Nita Ambani during the match

it's viral Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:26 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Twitter is reminded of Nita Ambani’s prayer during IPL 2019 finals. (Twitter/@bithin_roy)

Despite having a shaky start in the ongoing World Cup semi final against New Zealand, India is slowly getting back on track. However, Team India’s future in the tournament is still hanging by a fine thread. Hence, it’s no wonder that the cricket fans are praying for a miracle that might lead India to a glorious win. Some even took to Twitter to show their concerns. Amidst this, an old video of Nita Ambani started trending on the micro-blogging site too. The question is, why?

The video, which was actually recorded during this year’s final IPL tournament, shows Ambani chanting something while wearing a tensed look on her face.

At that time, the video went viral on social media with people commenting that it’s not just Mumbai Indians’ hard work but Ambani’s prayers too that made the team win IPL 2019 finals.

With nail-biting moment in today’s match, Twitter is reminded of that video and people are sharing it along with varied captions. Check out some of the tweets:

Are you praying for Team India too?

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 19:13 IST

