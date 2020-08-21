Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia reminisces how she matched with her husband
Sima and Anup Taparia have been married for 37 years.it-s-viral Updated: Aug 21, 2020 17:01 IST
Many may agree with us when we say that Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia (from Mumbai) has been the talk of the town since the release of the reality series on Netflix. She has now taken to Instagram to share her own matchmaking story.
Posted from Taparia’s official Instagram account on August 20, this post details her introduction to her husband of 37 years, named Anup Taparia. A picture of the couple accompanies the text.
“It was December of ‘82 when we got engaged. Anup was still in his final year of graduation, and I was residing with my family in Gulbarga, now Kalaburagi. Our families arranged for the match via a familial acquaintance and we met only once before saying yes to each other. It was only after the engagement that we began to have proper conversations on telephones,” describes the post.
Taparia goes on to explain that the romance blossomed through phone calls and handwritten letters. The courtship took a step further when the couple met in person in Pune.
The post reveals, “I was ecstatic. We sat over in one of those premium hotels by the station, probably Blue Diamond. We had our breakfast and spent some quality time together until the time came for him to leave. I was a bit teary-eyed to say goodbye to him”.
Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has nearly 6,000 likes and many comments.
Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “So sweet. I Hope you continue to have a happy and romantic married life,”. Another individual wrote, “I liked your web series… your love story is so much similar to mine”. Many also left heart emojis under the post.
What are your thoughts on this couple?
