Home / It's Viral / Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia reminisces how she matched with her husband

Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia reminisces how she matched with her husband

Sima and Anup Taparia have been married for 37 years.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 21, 2020 17:01 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Sima and Anup Taparia.
The image shows Sima and Anup Taparia. (Instagram/@simatapariaofficial)
         

Many may agree with us when we say that Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia (from Mumbai) has been the talk of the town since the release of the reality series on Netflix. She has now taken to Instagram to share her own matchmaking story.

Posted from Taparia’s official Instagram account on August 20, this post details her introduction to her husband of 37 years, named Anup Taparia. A picture of the couple accompanies the text.

“It was December of ‘82 when we got engaged. Anup was still in his final year of graduation, and I was residing with my family in Gulbarga, now Kalaburagi. Our families arranged for the match via a familial acquaintance and we met only once before saying yes to each other. It was only after the engagement that we began to have proper conversations on telephones,” describes the post.

Taparia goes on to explain that the romance blossomed through phone calls and handwritten letters. The courtship took a step further when the couple met in person in Pune.

The post reveals, “I was ecstatic. We sat over in one of those premium hotels by the station, probably Blue Diamond. We had our breakfast and spent some quality time together until the time came for him to leave. I was a bit teary-eyed to say goodbye to him”.

Check out the full story here:

View this post on Instagram

It was December of '82 when we got engaged. Anup was still in his final year of graduation and I was residing with my family in Gulbarga, now Kalaburagi. Our families arranged for the match via a familial acquaintance and we met only once before saying yes to each other. It was only after the engagement that we began to have proper conversations on telephones. In those days, you'd have to dial 180 to book a call out of the station. The operator would connect the line after few hours only. We'd often stay around our telephones sneaking from our family's forever teasing eyes, waiting for the call. However, in January 1983, our romance on telephonic calls was cut short owing to the huge fire in Malabar Telephone Exchange. PCOs would take hours of waiting to get on a call. And the telephone at Anup's house was going to be dead for months until the line was fixed. So we came up with a solution that every one those days could go about in the absence of a telephone. Write Letters!! Anup and I used to exchange letters via post to make up for our calls. It used to take about 3 days for a letter to reach Gulbarga from Bombay and vice versa. And if our families would receive the letters instead of us, their teasing would never stop. Anup would often have to treat his siblings if they found my letters instead of him. But we never stopped writing. Soon after, our whirlwind romance took another turn when Anup wanted to meet me. I was visiting my aunt in Pune those days. He made an excuse at his house under the pretext of going on a college picnic and came over to see me. I was ecstatic. We sat over in one of those premium hotels by the station, probably Blue Diamond. We had our breakfast and spent some quality time together until the time came for him to leave. I was a bit teary-eyed to say goodbye to him. We continued exchanging letters until we got married later that summer. It has been 37 years since then but he still makes me feel as if we have just started all over again.

A post shared by Sima Taparia (@simatapariaofficial) on

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has nearly 6,000 likes and many comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “So sweet. I Hope you continue to have a happy and romantic married life,”. Another individual wrote, “I liked your web series… your love story is so much similar to mine”. Many also left heart emojis under the post.

What are your thoughts on this couple?

