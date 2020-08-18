Indian Railways shares images of potted plants at Tirur station in Kerala. ‘Beautiful,’ say people

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 10:59 IST

A tweet by Indian Railways about the beautification of Tirur station in Kerala has impressed people. Chances are the pictures, shared along with the tweet, will also make you go “wow.”

“Station Beautification: Catch a glimpse of Tirur Railway Station of Southern Railway, where potted plants are placed at station,” they shared along with four images of the place.

The images show plants kept in different parts of the station. The greenery all around adds to the beauty of the place. Take a look:

Station Beautification: Catch a glimpse of Tirur Railway Station of Southern Railway, where potted plants are placed at station. pic.twitter.com/LNxS3Svvfc — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 17, 2020

Since being shared on August 17, the post has gathered more than 1,400 likes and several comments from people.

Good work Railways, we need to do such work for more n more stations on fast track। — shashank (@BharatArmyArmy) August 17, 2020

Please have it pan India and conduct contest every year for Best Green Station — Ssanjay Tannk (@SsanjayTannk) August 17, 2020

Wonderful. Would love to visit sometime after things are alright. 😊👍🏽 — Animesh K 🔴🏁 (@mindTumult) August 17, 2020

On August 16, the department shared a set of images of another station. “Modern look of Hubballi Railway Station, beautified further by myriad hues of facade lighting,” they tweeted and shared two beautiful images. Take a look:

Modern look of Hubballi Railway Station, beautified further by myraid hues of facade lighting . pic.twitter.com/aY1A3Kovaw — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 16, 2020

What do you think of these images shared by Indian Railways?