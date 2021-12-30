Inside a live snowglobe: Video of New York winter leaves netizens awe-struck. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 12:44 IST

Some videos on the Internet can make one gasp in wonder at the magnificence of a particular place. This video of a wintery night in New York City perfectly fits that description. The video shared by Instagram user Eleni gives a breathtaking glimpse of the weather of the city from a high-rise building. Chances are the video will leave you astonished.

The clip starts with a shot of a glass window. “We’re in a snowglobe right now,” reads the text inside the clip. As the song Let It Snow by Frank Sinatra plays in the background, a swiftly swirling gust of wind can be seen outside the window. At a glance one may think that the scenario is happening underwater. But, the clip ends with a shot of New York City and makes it clear that the swirling wind is snow.

“A true New York SNOWGLOBE,” reads the caption shared alongside the recording.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on December 17, the clip has garnered over 1.7 lakh likes and numerous comments from netizens. People were thoroughly amazed at the wonderful phenomenon. While some couldn’t stop appreciating the beauty of the swirling snow, others expressed how they wished to be present there to witness the weather. Many also thought that the weather looked like swirling water from the sea.

“I am so jealous! NYC is turning into a winter wonderland,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my goodness! That looks insane!” gasped another. “Is it me or did anyone else think the room was underwater,” asked a third. To which one individual replied, “Thought the same and went like Hell noo!”.

“I’d be terrified,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this clip?