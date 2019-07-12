Inspired by Bappi Lahiri, Pune man dons 5 kgs gold worth Rs 1.5 crores. See pics

When we say music director Bappi Lahiri, many are reminded of his love for gold. Inspired by the musical genius at a very young age, a man from Pune decided to follow in his footsteps. Businessman Prashant Sapkal decided as a kid, after seeing Lahiri, he too will grow up to be successful, so that he can wear more gold than the music director. Now, it seems Sapkal is living his childhood dream. He dons about 5 kgs of gold in various ornaments and other items every day. And the jewellery is worth a whopping Rs 1.5 crores.

Did the image make you gasp? Let us show you some more pictures of Sapkal.

In most of his images, he is seen wearing a heavy gold chain with a big pendent attached to it. While talking to Hindustan Times, Sapkal said that among all his gold items, this is the piece he adores the most.

Besides the chain, he is also seen wearing a bracelet and a kada, both made of gold and adorned with intricate designs.

Sapkal’s love for the glittery metal doesn’t stop with jewellery pieces, he also carries an iPhone covered in gold casing.

He possesses a pair of shoes that is made of – yes, you guessed it right – gold.

What do you think about Prashant Sapkal and his love for gold?

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 14:42 IST