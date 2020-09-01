e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Instagram post shows what our beloved Friends characters would be like if they lived in modern times

Instagram post shows what our beloved Friends characters would be like if they lived in modern times

This share is a must-see for any Frienatics out there.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:19 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green.
The image shows Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green. (Instagram/@f.r.i.e.n.d.s.memories)
         

Are you someone who never misses a chance to catch a rerun of the famous American sitcom, Friends? Do you classify yourself as a Frienatic or often say that you live in ‘The Friends Zone’? If the answer to any of those questions is yes, then this Instagram post may catch your fancy.

An Instagram account, aptly named Friends Memories, shared this post, credited to @sparklypheebs, on August 22. The post is a compilation of seven individual pictures.

“If Friends were set today...” reads the text edited onto the first photograph which shows Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green. Each of the rest of the pictures feature one of the six main characters of the show. A little box, placed in the middle of the image, explains things these fictional beings would do if they existed today.

For instance, Phoebe Buffay may have a YouTube channel while Chandler Bing would probably be a meme lord. Check out the full post below for other such quirky finds:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this share has received a whole lot of love. It currently has nearly 4,200 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “I guess instead of watching room makeover videos, Monica would be making them... after all it’s not just clean, it’s Monica clean,” and we cannot say we disagree.

Another individual wrote, “Ross would probably watch dinosaur documentaries for pass time”. “Haha nice one,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share? What other things do you believe the six friends would be doing if they lived in today’s day and age?

