Instagram rolls out dark mode, feature inspires hilarious tweets

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:35 IST

After YouTube and Twitter, Instagram too decided to roll out the dark mode feature for iOS 13 and Android 10 users. With a jet black background and white outlined text, this latest update received mixed reactions from netizens.

A few tweeple, however, decided to express their reaction on Instagram’s new feature in a humorous way. They started dropping “dark mode” jokes that are now flooding the micro-blogging site.

We have collected some of the funny – and a few dark-humoured – tweets for you.

You tube : dark mode



Twitter : dark mode



Display : dark mode



Instagram : dark mode



Mummy : aag lga de phone mode — Bhavi Bajaj (@BhaviBajaj) October 10, 2019

Youtube : Dark Mode.



Twitter : Dark Mode.



Instagram : Dark Mode.



Corporate Life: Dark mode — Corporate Dalit (@CorporateDalit) October 10, 2019

Youtube : Dark Mode.



Display : Dark Mode.



Twitter : Dark Mode.



Instagram : Dark Mode.



Dark circle: Dark Mode — आओ कभी DM में (@donottrollher) October 10, 2019

Phone : Dark mode



Instagram : Dark mode



Sr Bachchan : Pyaar hamein kis mod pe le aaya.... — Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) October 10, 2019

Dark mode on twitter

Dark mode on Instagram

Dark mode on my phone

Dark mode on my heart

Dark mode on my life — Time Keeper 🍫🍫 (@DeoThe_Weirdo) October 9, 2019

YouTube : Dark Mode..



Twitter : Dark Mode..



Instagram : Dark Mode..



Arijit singh: Sad mode.. — Anant (@_Aawarahun) October 10, 2019

What’s your opinion on Instagram’s new dark theme?

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 16:30 IST