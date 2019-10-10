e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Instagram rolls out dark mode, feature inspires hilarious tweets

A few tweeple expressed their reaction on Instagram’s new feature in a humorous way.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:35 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
We have collected some of the funny – and a few dark-humoured – tweets for you.
We have collected some of the funny – and a few dark-humoured – tweets for you. (Twitter/Anant)
         

After YouTube and Twitter, Instagram too decided to roll out the dark mode feature for iOS 13 and Android 10 users. With a jet black background and white outlined text, this latest update received mixed reactions from netizens.

A few tweeple, however, decided to express their reaction on Instagram’s new feature in a humorous way. They started dropping “dark mode” jokes that are now flooding the micro-blogging site.

We have collected some of the funny – and a few dark-humoured – tweets for you.

What’s your opinion on Instagram’s new dark theme?

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 16:30 IST

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Oct 10, 2019 17:30 IST
Govt hits fast forward on GST reforms, gives new panel 15 days for report
Govt hits fast forward on GST reforms, gives new panel 15 days for report
Oct 10, 2019 15:23 IST
Past midnight, vigilante group chases ‘cow smugglers’ in Gurugram; one shot
Past midnight, vigilante group chases ‘cow smugglers’ in Gurugram; one shot
Oct 10, 2019 16:11 IST
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 12:36 IST
Will ask RBI Guv to let people withdraw money: Sitharaman on PMC case
Will ask RBI Guv to let people withdraw money: Sitharaman on PMC case
Oct 10, 2019 16:09 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 17:23 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Saraf & Shonali Bose on The Sky is Pink l AUR BATAO
Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Saraf & Shonali Bose on The Sky is Pink l AUR BATAO
Oct 10, 2019 17:11 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News