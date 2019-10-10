Instagram rolls out dark mode, feature inspires hilarious tweets
A few tweeple expressed their reaction on Instagram’s new feature in a humorous way.it-s-viral Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:35 IST
After YouTube and Twitter, Instagram too decided to roll out the dark mode feature for iOS 13 and Android 10 users. With a jet black background and white outlined text, this latest update received mixed reactions from netizens.
A few tweeple, however, decided to express their reaction on Instagram’s new feature in a humorous way. They started dropping “dark mode” jokes that are now flooding the micro-blogging site.
We have collected some of the funny – and a few dark-humoured – tweets for you.
You tube : dark mode— Bhavi Bajaj (@BhaviBajaj) October 10, 2019
Twitter : dark mode
Display : dark mode
Instagram : dark mode
Mummy : aag lga de phone mode
Youtube : Dark Mode.— Corporate Dalit (@CorporateDalit) October 10, 2019
Twitter : Dark Mode.
Instagram : Dark Mode.
Corporate Life: Dark mode
Youtube : Dark Mode.— आओ कभी DM में (@donottrollher) October 10, 2019
Display : Dark Mode.
Twitter : Dark Mode.
Instagram : Dark Mode.
Dark circle: Dark Mode
Phone : Dark mode— Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) October 10, 2019
Instagram : Dark mode
Sr Bachchan : Pyaar hamein kis mod pe le aaya....
Dark mode on twitter— Time Keeper 🍫🍫 (@DeoThe_Weirdo) October 9, 2019
Dark mode on Instagram
Dark mode on my phone
Dark mode on my heart
Dark mode on my life
YouTube : Dark Mode..— Anant (@_Aawarahun) October 10, 2019
Twitter : Dark Mode..
Instagram : Dark Mode..
Arijit singh: Sad mode..
What’s your opinion on Instagram’s new dark theme?
First Published: Oct 10, 2019 16:30 IST