Intense video shows cab driving on flooded Mumbai street. Watch

Mumbai is witnessing record-breaking rains this year and a video circulating on Twitter shows just what that entails. Posted by YouTuber Dan Mace on Twitter, the rather intense video shows the cab driving through an extremely flooded street.

“Arriving in Mumbai was very intense. The cab driver was praying loudly the entire ride,” he posted on Twitter. “I saw a group of people swimming across the high-way and getting washed into a rickshaw.”

The video, recorded from inside the cab, shows the car driving through water reaching halfway up the car’s doors even as it continues to rain. Other cars parked on the street seem almost submerged in the water reaching up to their bonnets. The video feels quite scary.

Arriving in Mumbai was very intense. The cab driver was praying loudly the entire ride. I saw a group of people swimming accross the high-way and getting washed into a rickshaw. pic.twitter.com/G50qUPqbSu — Dan Mace (@Dannmace) July 8, 2019

Since being shared yesterday, the video has collected over 2.8 lakh views and more than 700 retweets. Several people have posted comments to share their reactions on the videos.

Bru...being born & raised in mumbai i can assure you that was extremely stupid of the cab driver to take you through that amount of water. Please do avoid it next time around as there are open manholes & sewer here during rains & water logging to push out the water in to the sea. — Kaustubh Pawaskar (@l_Kaustubh_l) July 8, 2019

If he aint driving a major 4x4 he shouldnt be driving through that, stay safe bru. — Ben Dover @twitchLDN (@JamesMattWeir) July 8, 2019

I feel like you shouldn't be driving in that... Just a feeling. — Toby Carr (@tobydcarr) July 8, 2019

Another video posted by Twitter user Angad shows a similar scene in the Navi Mumbai area.

Last week, a video posted by Mumbai Police shows a dog swimming through a water logged street being rescued by a police official.

Rain in Mumbai has caused water logging in various parts of the city leading to severe traffic and commuting woes. On Monday, as many as 472 flights were delayed and 11 flights were cancelled due to the downpour.

