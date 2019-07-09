Today in New Delhi, India
Intense video shows cab driving on flooded Mumbai street. Watch

The video will give you the chills.

Other cars parked on the street seem almost submerged in the water reaching up to their bonnets. (Twitter/@Dannmace)

Mumbai is witnessing record-breaking rains this year and a video circulating on Twitter shows just what that entails. Posted by YouTuber Dan Mace on Twitter, the rather intense video shows the cab driving through an extremely flooded street.

“Arriving in Mumbai was very intense. The cab driver was praying loudly the entire ride,” he posted on Twitter. “I saw a group of people swimming across the high-way and getting washed into a rickshaw.”

The video, recorded from inside the cab, shows the car driving through water reaching halfway up the car’s doors even as it continues to rain. Other cars parked on the street seem almost submerged in the water reaching up to their bonnets. The video feels quite scary.

Since being shared yesterday, the video has collected over 2.8 lakh views and more than 700 retweets. Several people have posted comments to share their reactions on the videos.

Another video posted by Twitter user Angad shows a similar scene in the Navi Mumbai area.

Last week, a video posted by Mumbai Police shows a dog swimming through a water logged street being rescued by a police official.

Rain in Mumbai has caused water logging in various parts of the city leading to severe traffic and commuting woes. On Monday, as many as 472 flights were delayed and 11 flights were cancelled due to the downpour.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 16:35 IST

