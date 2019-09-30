iPhone fell in water. YouTuber finds it 15 months later and it still works

it-s-viral

The surprising story of a YouTuber finding a lost iPhone underwater and realising it still works has left many on the Internet thoroughly amazed. A video shared on the ‘nuggetnoggin’ YouTube channel details the man’s incredible find. It also shows the YouTuber, Michael Bennett, returning the phone to its rightful owner after it was lost for 15 months. The video has since gone viral and collected a ton of reactions.

Bennett was diving in the Edisto River in South Carolina when he found the iPhone, reports LADbible. The YouTuber, who enjoys a following of 7.4 lakh subscribers, has been treasure hunting since he was 12 and often posts videos of things he finds on his various quests. This iPhone lost 15 months ago is among his latest finds and its video is going insanely viral.

The video shows Bennett and his friends discovering the phone that was placed inside a waterproof cover. He brings the phone back with him, removes its cover and realises it managed to stay intact. He puts it in on charging and voila, it works.

The video also shows Bennett reaching out to the phone’s actual owner, Erica Bennett. Turns out the phone held priceless messages from her late father that she thought she had lost forever.

“It was kind of emotional because the last thing I have from him is saying, ‘Hey I’m playing phone tag with you, so I just figured I just text you, how are you feeling?’ And I think he had called me after that. I’m pretty sure it was Father’s Day,” Erica Bennett told WDAM.com.

The video of the entire incident makes this an incredible watch. Take a look:

Since it was shared on September 26, the video has collected over 1.3 lakh views. Several people have posted comments on the video.

“Those texts from her father are priceless, a real treasure,” says a YouTube user. “Wow. That phone is great. The owner was happy. You were at the right place at the time,” says another. “This is so wholesome,” says a third. “Learning the history of the phone and returning it to the owner makes this one of the best treasures you’ve ever found!” says a fourth.

