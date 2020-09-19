e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / IPL 2020: Cricket lovers eagerly wait for the first match, express their excitement on Twitter

IPL 2020: Cricket lovers eagerly wait for the first match, express their excitement on Twitter

IPL 2020: This year, the tournament is taking place in UAE. It will begin with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 19, 2020 09:36 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: The image shows a meme shared by a Twitter user.
IPL 2020: The image shows a meme shared by a Twitter user. (Twitter/@Salehasiddique3)
         

India is a country that doesn’t just enjoys the game of cricket, but loves it. Hence, it’s no wonder that people are buzzing with excitement and counting hours until Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 starts.

This year, the tournament is taking place in the UAE. It will begin with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

There are many who are also taking to social media sites, especially Twitter, to express how eagerly they’re waiting for the tournament. From expressing their happiness to sharing memes, the posts are varied.

In fact, the hashtag #IPL2020 is also trending on Twitter, there are several who are sharing posts using it.

Here are some of the posts which beautifully capture people’s love for the game. There is a possibility that you may relate to some or all of these tweets.

“Festival of cricket is back. Few more hours to go,” excitedly wrote a Twitter user. “I am so excited,” expressed another.

There were also those who shared posts showing their support for their favourite team.

Earlier this year, on August 15, MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from international cricket. In IPL, he is leading the team Chennai Super Kings and expectedly, people are all excited to see him play. Some also shared posts expressing the same:

Are you as excited as these tweeple for IPL 2020 to begin?

tags
top news
8 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week after chaos over 2 farm bills
8 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week after chaos over 2 farm bills
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
LIVE: Amid protests by eight suspended MPs, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 10:30am
LIVE: Amid protests by eight suspended MPs, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 10:30am
‘Saddened’: PM Modi tweets condolences to families of Bhiwandi building collapse victims
‘Saddened’: PM Modi tweets condolences to families of Bhiwandi building collapse victims
Parliament monsoon session: Naidu rejects no-confidence motion against Harivansh
Parliament monsoon session: Naidu rejects no-confidence motion against Harivansh
Emmys 2020 highlights: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
Emmys 2020 highlights: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
4 coronavirus vaccines in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial: Harsh Vardhan
4 coronavirus vaccines in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial: Harsh Vardhan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In