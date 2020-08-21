e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / IPL 2020: Meet Rohit Sharma’s ‘packer in chief’ in this adorable picture

IPL 2020: Meet Rohit Sharma’s ‘packer in chief’ in this adorable picture

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians also shared a picture of Rohit Sharma and his family at the airport.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 21, 2020 12:35 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Little Samaira hard at work ensuring her daddy, Rohit Sharma, has everything he needs.
Little Samaira hard at work ensuring her daddy, Rohit Sharma, has everything he needs. (Instagram/@rohitsharma45)
         

IPL 2020 will kick off on September 19 and will be played in the UAE. Social media is already buzzing with posts showing how players are prepping for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. A picture shared by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma shows a glimpse of the travel preparations at his home before his departure and he seemed to have a rather adorable helper assisting him.

In a post shared on Instagram, Rohit Sharma put up a picture of his ‘packer in chief’ getting things ready for the long tour.

“Got my packer in chief to help me get ready for the UAE,” posted Sharma, adding , “Thanks, Sammy”. Of course, the picture shared alongside shows none other than little Samaira, his daughter, hard at work ensuring her daddy has everything he needs.

Shared over an hour ago, the post has collected over 5.6 lakh likes and several comments. Many have simply posted heart emojis on the picture to share their reactions to the delightful post.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians Instagram account also shared a picture of Rohit Sharma and his family at the airport. “All-set for Samaira’s second @iplt20,” says the post which has been shared with yet another picture. This one shows Rohit Sharma along with wife Ritika Sajdeh and little Samaira. The tiny tot can be seen sitting on the luggage trolley.

What do you think of these adorable posts? Are you excited about IPL 2020?

tags
top news
In Uttar Pradesh, doctors grapple with triple challenge in war against Covid
In Uttar Pradesh, doctors grapple with triple challenge in war against Covid
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Joe Biden praises tough Kamala Harris in Democratic nomination acceptance speech
Joe Biden praises tough Kamala Harris in Democratic nomination acceptance speech
Election for Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Amar Singh to be held on Sept 11
Election for Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Amar Singh to be held on Sept 11
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI questions actor’s staff in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI questions actor’s staff in Mumbai
Covid-19: Beijing allows its residents to go mask-free as cases fall
Covid-19: Beijing allows its residents to go mask-free as cases fall
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In