IPS officer asks if you can identify this Indian legend. Twitter shares answers

IPS officer asks if you can identify this Indian legend. Twitter shares answers

Tweeple cannot stop sharing their guesses - and interestingly, most people have guessed correctly.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:48 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
#TuesdayBrainTeaser says the tweet.
#TuesdayBrainTeaser says the tweet.(Instagram/Twitter)
         

If you’re up for a little brain teaser, this one shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra may pique your interest. Kabra is known for sharing interesting pictures and videos on his Twitter handle. This post, he described as #TuesdayBrainTeaser, has also received likes and comments from many on the micro-blogging platform.

“Can you identify this Indian legend?” he tweeted earlier today and shared a picture as a part of the brain teaser. Now, tweeple cannot stop sharing their guesses - and interestingly, most people have guessed correctly.

Take a look at the picture and see if you can identify the man in the picture:

Since being shared earlier today, the tweet has collected over 1,100 likes and lots of guesses from people. Chances are you’ve also correctly guessed who the legend in the photo is.

“Ratan Tata,” guessed an individual not unlike several others. To this, Kabra replied, “right”.

Yes, it is none other than business tycoon Ratan Tata, who had shared this throwback image of himself on Instagram back in January. “I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about ‘throwbacks’ and how they occur on Thursdays. So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India. #throwbackthursday,” he had captioned the post.

The wonderful image has put a smile on people’s faces once again.

Did you guess right?

