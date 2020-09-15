e-paper
IPS officer asks if you can identify this 'Wonder Woman of India'. Can you guess?

IPS officer, Dipanshu Kabra shared this post on his official Twitter account with the hashtag #TuesdayBrainTeaser.

Sep 15, 2020
Can you identify which famous political figure is shown in the image?
Can you identify which famous political figure is shown in the image? (Twitter/@ipskabra)
         

Are you a trivia buff? Do you enjoy brain-teasers? If you answered “yes” to either of those two questions, then this post by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra may be entirely up your alley.

Kabra shared two black and white images on his official Twitter account on September 15. “Q1. #Can You identify this Wonder Women of India? Name one book written by her,” reads the text shared alongside the photographs. The pictures have been shared with the hashtag #TuesdayBrainTeaser.

Check out the post below to see if you can identify the person shown in snapshots:

Were you able to guess the answer? If not, here is a hint: she is the current Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. If you are still a bit puzzled, worry not, let tweeple tell you who the political figure photographed in these images is.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application just a few hours ago, this tweet has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has nearly 1,500 likes and almost 300 responses.

Here is what Twitter users responded to Kabra’s ‘Tuesday brain teaser’ inquiry. One person said, “Dr Kiran Bedi. 1st lady IPS officer of India”. Another individual wrote, “She is none other than an iconic inspiring woman for every girl, every woman of India @thekiranbedi ma’am. Whom I want to meet one day soon”.

“Ans: @thekiranbedi, book written by her is Himmat Hai,” read one comment on the thread. Somebody else similarly stated, “Kiran Bedi ma’am, Book name:- What Went Wrong and Why”.

What are your thoughts on this brain teaser? Were you able to guess the answer correctly? Or did you learn something you didn’t know before? Or both?

tags
