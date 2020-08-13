IPS officer removes Google Maps from homescreen, tweet hits people right in the feels

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 11:44 IST

At the beginning of the year 2020, no one imagined that life would change so drastically for people across the globe. The ongoing pandemic has shaken up the ways of life and has influenced several habits which were otherwise regular for many. A tweet by IPS officer Arun Bothra details one such change in his habit and it has now prompted people to share their own.

Bothra tweeted, “Removed Google map from home screen. Not in use since six months.”

Removed Google map from home screen. Not in use since six months. — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) August 13, 2020

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the post has already captured people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered more than 1,800 likes and the numbers are increasing. People shared the apps they haven’t used over past few months. Chances are you’ll relate to some or all of the replies.

“And you really don’t know for how long you would not need it,” wrote a Twitter user and shared an image of an iPhone homescreen.

And you really don't know for how long you would not need it. pic.twitter.com/wcP6hdWsc7 — RAJ DEVARAKONDA 🇮🇳 (@rkdevar) August 13, 2020

This individual wrote why they had to remove food delivery apps and tweeted:

Same with zomato and Swiggy .. gharwale bahar ka kuch mangane hi nahi de rahe ...😭 — drunken monk 🇮🇳 (@drunkenmonk___) August 13, 2020

Here’s what others tweeted:

"Your Time line" on Google maps has been reduced "Your Time Dot" since March — Shamendra Bhadauria 🇮🇳 (@ShamendraSingh) August 13, 2020

Ditto....bus ek room se dusre room hi jana hai. — Ranjan Das (@RanjanD17161920) August 13, 2020

I uninstalled ola, uber, bookmyshow, mmt, swiggy, zomato off my phone 😏😏

Raho ghar me, bas udo ghar me.. — Deepak Kumar Singh 🇮🇳 (@deepak1114) August 13, 2020

My phone has feature it removes apps automatic which are not in use, smart phone — Aditya (@Aditya83651831) August 13, 2020

While many shared how staying home is the necessity of the hour and they’ve removed the apps related to it, this individual provided a smart solution for people to see the world – of course, virtually. They tweeted:

Install Google Earth then take a virtual tour of the world 😂 — s н ΞЯ ʟ ๏ c к 🍁 (@QuirkyHumour) August 13, 2020

What do you think of the tweet?