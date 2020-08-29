IPS officer starts #KindnessTwitter, urges tweeple to share examples

it-s-viral

Over the past few months, people on Twitter have kept themselves busy and entertained by participating in different trends. Trends such as #SareeTwitter, in which tweeple posted pictures of themselves dressed in gorgeous sarees to #KurtaTwitter which saw people post pics of themselves in kurtas, such trends would see a great deal of participation from people on the micro-blogging platform. More recently, ‘Half-Face Twitter’ also became a viral trend in which, as the name suggests, people shared pictures of half their faces. Now, a new trend has emerged and this one is sure to see a lot of tweets as well.

Earlier today, IPS officer Arun Bothra posted a heartwarming video showing a woman using her scarf to cover a dog to shield it from cold. With this video, Bothra urged tweeple to share more stories that display such acts of kindness.

“Starting #KindnessTwitter. Please add stories of kindness if you have any,” he wrote in his tweet.

Starting #kindnessTwitter



Pl add stories of kindness if you have any. pic.twitter.com/oVdpKdgPzT — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) August 29, 2020

Soon he shared yet another clip of a man saving a tiny kitten trying to cross a busy road during heavy traffic.

The tweets have hundreds of likes as well as retweets and prompted others to share similar heartening examples.

Sir mere pas video toh nahi but this dog i adopted him when he was almost 1 month old his eyes were not opened properly and had maggots on his leg found near drain. Now he is 4 yrs old macho dog 🐶 pic.twitter.com/8TmEP9iTRL — Uttam Dutta (@uttamknights) August 29, 2020

We helped her in Delivering her baby and then send both to Cow Habitat for better care pic.twitter.com/OAoVkOeYDm — Chaman Varshney (@ChamanVarshney1) August 29, 2020

We found 3 badly starved, new born puppies dumped in a garbage box. They were so weak, they had to be fed with droppers. Few days in our home with lost of delicate care and love, they bellies grew healthier, they played and slept warm. Now they are adopted into different families pic.twitter.com/qYNILyI51j — kishmish (@sulusharma) August 29, 2020

Kindness and love😍

This is what so many animals have inside them but this we can't expect from humans always.😪

This Baby Elephant Thought he was drowning and Rushed to save him.

Be kind toward every soul on this planet..🙏#KindnessTwitter pic.twitter.com/JZYk37Ekh9 — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) August 29, 2020

What do you think of #KindnessTwitter?

