IRCTC gives twist to popular 'Mere Paas Maa Hai' dialogue from Deewar to spread awareness

IRCTC gives twist to popular ‘Mere Paas Maa Hai’ dialogue from Deewar to spread awareness

IRCTC wittily – and quite creatively – gave a tiny twist to the dialogue to spread awareness.

Trisha Sengupta
The image shared by IRCTC on Twitter.
The image shared by IRCTC on Twitter. (Twitter/@IRCTCofficial)
         

Despite being engaged in a continuous fight against the pandemic, the authorities haven’t lost their sense of humour and it’s aptly reflected in the awareness posts they often share online. Just like this recent tweet from IRCTC which is inspired by the famous “Mere Paas Maa Hai” dialogue from the popular 1975 film Deewar.

For the uninitiated, the dialogue is a part of an iconic scene of the movie between two brothers, one of whom is a good cop Ravi (Shashi Kapoor) and the other is a criminal Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan). In the scene, Vijay says “Aaj mere paas property hai, bank balance hai, bangla hai, gaadi hai.. kya hai tumhare pass? [I have property, bank balance, bungalow, car… what do you have?]”. To this, Ravi, quite proudly and emotionally, replies “Mere Paas Maa Hai [I have my mother].”

IRCTC wittily – and quite creatively – gave a tiny twist to Ravi’s dialogue to spread awareness about the importance of wearing masks. Here’s what they did:

Just two days ago, Mumbai Police used a dialogue from the popular Netflix series Money Heist to urge people to stay inside their homes during the lockdown.

What do you think of IRCTC’s tweet?

