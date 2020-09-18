e-paper
Is this dog actually Buck from the film Ice Age? Resemblance is uncanny

Is this dog actually Buck from the film Ice Age? Resemblance is uncanny

“The similarities are shocking!”, shared with this caption on Instagram the video shows exactly what it promises.

Sep 18, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog in question.
The image shows the dog in question. (Instagram/@funnybubbledogs)
         

Remember Buck from the Ice Age movie series? Yes, the brave weasel that lived in the underground dinosaur world and helped the protagonists of the film escape several dangers in one of the films in the series. Now that you know who we’re talking about, you may want to enjoy this video of a dog that has an uncanny resemblance to the character that always had a giant leaf wrapped around its head covering one of its eyes.

“The similarities are shocking!!” shared with this caption on Instagram, the video shows exactly what it promises.

It shows an individual plucking a leaf from a plant and then placing it over an eye of a dog sitting on a chair. As soon as the human puts the leaf the resemblance becomes apparent, and it is uncanny. Don’t just take our words for it, see it for yourself:

Since being shared on September 14, the video has created a buzz among people. While many commented about the resemblance, some called the furry creature cute.

“Can’t unsee it now,” wrote an Instagram user. “So true my famous buddy,” expressed another. “Buck is cute,” commented a third. “Like twins,” said a fourth and we do support that comment.

There were several who simply shared heart emojis to express themselves.

What do you think of the video?

