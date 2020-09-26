‘It’s a match!’ says this advisory post by Nagpur Police. Seen it yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:58 IST

If you’re looking for a few giggles and a whole lot of good advice, then you must check out this post by the Nagpur Police. Shared from the department’s official Twitter account on September 26, this ‘couple challenge’ inspired share has a vital safety message for all.

“The Best Couple these days!” reads the text shared alongside the image. Two hashtags, #CoupleChallenge and #WearAMask, were also tweeted with the post.

The picture resembles the screen that pops up when two individuals like each other on a dating application. “It’s a match!” read the words written on top of the snapshot. Below the text, one can see the two profiles that have liked each other - and it’s a perfect match. Check out the post to know more:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this tweet has accumulated over 250 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the “It’s a match!” post. One person said, “Yes sir, it is important to wear a mask always”.

Another individual wrote, “Even this is perfect. Match forever”. “Did Nagpur Police just find out the Winner of the #couplechallenge!” read one comment under the post. It sure looks like they did.

This isn’t the first time the Nagpur Police has used its social media presence to spread important health information creatively. Their PUBG inspired advisory post tells people to stay home as much as possible during these perilous times.

What are your thoughts on the share?