‘It’s a mirror,’ reads Smriti Irani’s recent post about karma. Seen it yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 14:18 IST

Union Minister Smriti Irani’s Instagram account is filled with posts that are hilarious, inspirational, and insightful-often all at once. Her latest share is a fine addition to this collection and conveys a very profound message on the concept of karma.

This post was shared from Irani’s official Instagram account on September 1. “Karma is not a * , it’s a mirror,” reads the text shared alongside a picture. The Union Minister also shared the hashtag #DuniyaGolHai, which translates to the “the world is round”, alongside the image.

The photograph shows a quote written in white on a plain black background. “You will never understand the damage you did to someone until the same thing is done to you. That’s why I’m here - Karma,” reads the text on the snapshot.

Check out the post here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform some two hours ago, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 13,500 likes and nearly 150 comments. These numbers are rising steadily.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Always”. An individual wrote, “Yes ma’am, you’re right”.

“So true,” read a comment under the post. Somebody else similarly proclaimed, “Well said”.

What are your thoughts on this post?

