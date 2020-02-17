e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Japan’s annual bizarre festival requires everyone to be naked. Read

Japan’s annual bizarre festival requires everyone to be naked. Read

Thousands of males participated in the event where they were seen sporting a minimal amount of clothing with most of them using a Japanese loincloth called ‘fundoshi’ along with a pair of white socks.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 17, 2020 17:53 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Tokyo, Japan
‘Hadaka Matsuri’ is a harvest festival that begins at around 3 p.m. (local time) and is aimed at inculcating agricultural interests in the younger generations.
‘Hadaka Matsuri’ is a harvest festival that begins at around 3 p.m. (local time) and is aimed at inculcating agricultural interests in the younger generations. (Instagram)
         

In a bizarre event that took place in Japan’s Honshu Island on Saturday, scores of people were seen braving the chilly weather to take part in the annual Naked Festival.

According to CNN, the event dubbed as ‘Hadaka Matsuri’ in Japanese is an annual festival which is celebrated every third Saturday of February at the temple Saidaiji Kannonin.

Thousands of males participated in the event where they were seen sporting a minimal amount of clothing with most of them using a Japanese loincloth called ‘fundoshi’ along with a pair of white socks.

‘Hadaka Matsuri’ is a harvest festival that begins at around 3 p.m. (local time) and is aimed at inculcating agricultural interests in the younger generations.

“We hope they will be able to keep the tradition alive in the future,” CNN quoted, a spokeswoman from the Okayama tourism board, Mieko Itano.

As a part of the rituals of the festival, men spend the initial hours running around temple grounds and purifying themselves with freezing cold water and then head towards the main temple.

The participants then tussle to find two lucky sticks that the priest of the temple throws along with 100 other bundles of twigs.

At the end of the event men often emerge out with bruises and injuries due to the struggle to find the lucky sticks.

According to CNN, apart from the participants, visitors from different parts of the world also attend the event.

tags
top news
Hang Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts at 6 am on March 3, Delhi court orders
Hang Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts at 6 am on March 3, Delhi court orders
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Supreme Court appoints 3 mediators to engage with Shaheen Bagh protesters
Supreme Court appoints 3 mediators to engage with Shaheen Bagh protesters
India set to evacuate more nationals from Wuhan this week in IAF’s aircraft
India set to evacuate more nationals from Wuhan this week in IAF’s aircraft
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
This ‘wearable jammer’ blocks all the microphones around you
This ‘wearable jammer’ blocks all the microphones around you
‘India has the best fast bowling line-up but...’: Waugh on Bumrah & Co
‘India has the best fast bowling line-up but...’: Waugh on Bumrah & Co
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news