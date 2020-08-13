e-paper
Jasprit Bumrah impressed by this little fan imitating his bowling style. Watch

Even Yuvraj Singh shared a comment about this kid.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:00 IST
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The little boy imitating Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action.
The little boy imitating Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action. (Twitter/@Jerseyno93)
         

A little fan has managed to impress cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, so much that the pacer himself posted a heartwarming message about him. A video going viral shows this little fan imitating Bumrah’s bowling action. Even former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh couldn’t help but share a comment about this young bowler.

“The future looks bright, little one! Keep at it,” wrote Bumrah in a tweet shared on August 12. Bumrah reposted the video shared by another Twitter user with a caption saying, “The craze of @Jaspritbumrah93”.

The clip shows the little boy imitating the bowling action while playing on the side of a road.

Since being shared, Bumrah’s sweet post for the boy has collected over 46,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets - and counting. Among the many responses to the tweet, this one by Yuvraj Singh stands out.

Here’s how others have reacted to the tweet:

Well, the video sure has impressed many on Twitter. What do you think about it?

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar’s special message to Class 7 student who drew his painting

