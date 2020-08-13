Jasprit Bumrah impressed by this little fan imitating his bowling style. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:00 IST

A little fan has managed to impress cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, so much that the pacer himself posted a heartwarming message about him. A video going viral shows this little fan imitating Bumrah’s bowling action. Even former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh couldn’t help but share a comment about this young bowler.

“The future looks bright, little one! Keep at it,” wrote Bumrah in a tweet shared on August 12. Bumrah reposted the video shared by another Twitter user with a caption saying, “The craze of @Jaspritbumrah93”.

The clip shows the little boy imitating the bowling action while playing on the side of a road.

The future looks bright, little one! Keep at it 💪🏼 https://t.co/1xdtn1E77F — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 12, 2020

Since being shared, Bumrah’s sweet post for the boy has collected over 46,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets - and counting. Among the many responses to the tweet, this one by Yuvraj Singh stands out.

Same ! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 13, 2020

Here’s how others have reacted to the tweet:

Nowadays every young kid of India following your bowling action which is actually very tough...my 8 year old son is also doing the same...thrill comes back in fast bowling after your arrival...keep going champ — manoj.jay@gmail.com (@ManojBijju) August 12, 2020

I used to hit every bowler in my village but failed to hit one bowler who exactly bowls like. I found bowling action was difficult to hit boundaries — MaDhuSagar (@MaDhuSagar6234) August 13, 2020

Now every young boy wants to be bumrah.. u have brought the change — Nikhil Arora (@NikhilA08021124) August 12, 2020

Everywhere u can find this sir because it's an amazing bowing style — LOKESH👍 (@NameisLokesh_3) August 12, 2020

Well, the video sure has impressed many on Twitter. What do you think about it?

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar’s special message to Class 7 student who drew his painting