Jhaadu struggles to Kokilaben rap: 5 viral videos to start your Monday with giggles

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 09:26 IST

For many, Monday is like elaichi in biryani or lemon seeds in poha. In other words, it’s a part of a dish… err… week that can be quite annoying and leave you with a bitter after-taste. So, here are some hilarious and entertaining videos that may help you overcome the Monday blues and keep your moral high. Because as they say, laughter is the best medicine.

Everyday jhaadu struggles

Sweeping floors is a tough job no doubt. But do you know what makes it even tougher? That extra bit of dirt which refuses to leave the house. This video shows a man achieving that feat but in the most hilarious way possible.

The year 2020 for us

Unpredictable and troublesome are just two of the many words people are using to describe the year 2020. A Twitter user shared this video to capture their feeling about this year. Take a look at it, you may end up relating to this clip.

The Year 2020 for Us.



In short clip. pic.twitter.com/MMt9X7hOy4 — Nitin Sangwan, IAS (@nitinsangwan) August 9, 2020

Kid wearing scary mask

Here is a video which went crazy viral and has the capability to leave you a little scared while making you laugh out loud too. Wondering what this clip shows? Take a look yourself:

Been telling my daughter to take this mask off for over 3 hours 💀 she’s not listening . pic.twitter.com/XAEcZ5SoaN — Xiaraaaaa , (@xiaraaaaa_) August 14, 2020

Boiling milk

This milk boiling video is one of those clips that may make you say, “Hey! That happens to me too.” Shared by YouTuber Anisha Dixit, this clip may make you chuckle more than you’d expect.

Ye Rashi thi

Are you chuckling? If yes, then you know which video we’re talking about. If you don’t, here is the clip by Instagram user Yashraj Mukhate which shows a hilarious musical twist to a scene from the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Which of these videos made you chuckle hard? Did all of them do the trick?