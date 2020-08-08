e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Kajol to Swara Bhaskar, Bollywood celebs join ‘2020 mood calendar’ trend kicked off by Reese Witherspoon

Kajol to Swara Bhaskar, Bollywood celebs join ‘2020 mood calendar’ trend kicked off by Reese Witherspoon

Kicked off by Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon, several Bollywood celebrities have now joined the trend.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 08, 2020 13:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kajol took to Instagram to share this 2020 mood calendar.
Kajol took to Instagram to share this 2020 mood calendar. (Instagram/kajol)
         

Many may agree with us when we say that 2020 has turned out very differently than people would have hoped or imagined. There are also various kinds of emotions that people experienced as the year progressed. Some celebrities have now found a way to represent their feelings about the year using a meme-styled mood calendar. Kicked off by Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon, the trend has now taken over Bollywood celebs too. From Kajol to Madhuri Dixit to Swara Bhaskar, several actors have joined the trend to share images detailing dramatic breakdown of each month.

“Just.... 2020 Mood!” with this caption this is what Kajol shared:

View this post on Instagram

Just.... 2020 Mood!

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

How is Madhuri Dixit’s 2020 is unfolding?

Swara Bhaskar shared a caption which most people may be already thinking. “Can we welcome 2021 already?” she wrote and posted her 2020 mood calendar:

View this post on Instagram

Can we welcome 2021 already? 😏😣 #Trending

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on

Rakul Preet Singh also joined the trend to share this image:

As for Malaika Arora, her calendar is all about doughnuts:

View this post on Instagram

Hmmmm..... #myyearsofar

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

What does your ‘2020 mood calendar’ look like?

