Kajol to Swara Bhaskar, Bollywood celebs join ‘2020 mood calendar’ trend kicked off by Reese Witherspoon

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 13:59 IST

Many may agree with us when we say that 2020 has turned out very differently than people would have hoped or imagined. There are also various kinds of emotions that people experienced as the year progressed. Some celebrities have now found a way to represent their feelings about the year using a meme-styled mood calendar. Kicked off by Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon, the trend has now taken over Bollywood celebs too. From Kajol to Madhuri Dixit to Swara Bhaskar, several actors have joined the trend to share images detailing dramatic breakdown of each month.

“Just.... 2020 Mood!” with this caption this is what Kajol shared:

How is Madhuri Dixit’s 2020 is unfolding?

Swara Bhaskar shared a caption which most people may be already thinking. “Can we welcome 2021 already?” she wrote and posted her 2020 mood calendar:

Rakul Preet Singh also joined the trend to share this image:

As for Malaika Arora, her calendar is all about doughnuts:

What does your ‘2020 mood calendar’ look like?