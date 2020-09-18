e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Kid hears mom’s voice for the first time. His reaction is pure bliss

Kid hears mom’s voice for the first time. His reaction is pure bliss

The video has collected over four million views, and counting.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 18, 2020 18:01 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Little Maison McMillian responds to his mom’s voice.
Little Maison McMillian responds to his mom’s voice. (Twitter/@lil_lopeep)
         

A heartwarming moment has been captured in a video and when you see it, you’ll probably want to know who is cutting onions around you. But the clip is so beautiful, you cannot afford to miss it. The video captures the delightful moment a little baby hears his mom’s voice for the first time after getting hearing implants. The precious moment has brought smiles and happy tears to many on social media and will likely have the same impact on you as well.

“My baby got his hearing aids today. Look at his face,” says the caption shared along with the video that has collected over 4.5 million views, and counting.

The moment was recorded when Maison McMillian and his mother Lauryn Webb were at VCU Children’s Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, United States to get the one-year-old his hearing aids, reports ABC News.

“Maison, hi, can you hear me?” Webb asks her son in the video. The boy immediately smiles and even responds to her in the sweetest way. Watch the video to see the heartening moment. And let us remind you, it’s alright to tear up.

The clip was followed by pictures showing Maison’s excitement.

The video, since being shared on September 16, has also collected over 4.9 lakh likes and more than 81,000 reactions. The comments section of the post is flooded with reactions from Twitter who can’t help but celebrate the wonderful moment.

“Who is slicing onions?” wrote an individual. “The greatest thing I’ve seen all year, thank you for sharing this experience,” wrote another.

What do you think about the video?

tags
top news
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms have license for vaccine manufacture
Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms have license for vaccine manufacture
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
India exploring options to meet Bangladesh’s onion needs after formal protest from Dhaka
India exploring options to meet Bangladesh’s onion needs after formal protest from Dhaka
Goa: German woman found dead by daughter in her flat
Goa: German woman found dead by daughter in her flat
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In