Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 01, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Kitchen or bathroom? Twitter lands into debate over washing machine’s placement

The latest Twitter scuffle is about where one should put a washing machine – in the kitchen or bathroom.

it's viral Updated: Jun 01, 2019 16:19 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Twitter,Germany,Washing Machine
A Twitter user from Germany shared images of washing machines placed in bathrooms. (Twitter/@biebersgrills)

Who knew netizens could feel so strongly about the placement of a washing machine. Yes, the latest Twitter scuffle is about where one should put a washing machine – in the kitchen or bathroom. The debate started when a Twitter user from Germany posted images showing washers placed inside bathrooms. She also stated that “in Germany it‘s the most normal thing”.

The post didn’t sit well with some of the Twitter users. They started commenting that it should be placed in the kitchen.

However, a few tweeple stood against this notion as they started pointing out that placing a washing machine in the kitchen is unhygienic.

Amidst this tussle, some people commented that they have a separate room for keeping the machine.

Where would you place it?

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 16:19 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics