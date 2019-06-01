Kitchen or bathroom? Twitter lands into debate over washing machine’s placement

Who knew netizens could feel so strongly about the placement of a washing machine. Yes, the latest Twitter scuffle is about where one should put a washing machine – in the kitchen or bathroom. The debate started when a Twitter user from Germany posted images showing washers placed inside bathrooms. She also stated that “in Germany it‘s the most normal thing”.

In Germany it‘s the MOST NORMAL thing that washing machines are placed in bathrooms and not in the kitchen where it definitely doesn‘t belong???? IM- pic.twitter.com/s5evTPwgap — melis (@biebersgrills) May 29, 2019

The post didn’t sit well with some of the Twitter users. They started commenting that it should be placed in the kitchen.

It makes logical sense to why it’s in the kitchen tbh, if the sink is there to clean dirty plates then why not put the washing machine there also, to clean dirty clothing. — Baba Yaga 👑🇳🇬 (@YaGuyEmeka) May 30, 2019

However, a few tweeple stood against this notion as they started pointing out that placing a washing machine in the kitchen is unhygienic.

It isn’t unhygienic at all. I’m sure that the rich people have laundry rooms as they have bigger houses but most of us don’t. It’s just the norm here and it isn’t unhygienic, you don’t smother the clothes in food lmao — The World’s Biggest Zac and Taylor Stan 🥰✨ (@efrontomyswift) May 30, 2019

I never get where people get these strange ideas about Germans. I've lived in a lot of different German cities and always had the washing machine in the kitchen. bathrooms in cheap apartments are way too small. — skye doesn't want your advice (@disabilisaur) May 31, 2019

Amidst this tussle, some people commented that they have a separate room for keeping the machine.

y’all don’t have ur washing machine in the garage or a separate room? wild — madi ✦ (@beautifulmold) May 29, 2019

Idk if it’s normal in the US but I have a separate room that has a washing and drying machine 👉🏽👈🏽 — is trying to be ia due to ramadan (@yooonieverse) May 29, 2019

Where would you place it?

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 16:19 IST