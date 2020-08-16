e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘Legends do not retire’, Sonu Sood tweets. Shares image with MS Dhoni

‘Legends do not retire’, Sonu Sood tweets. Shares image with MS Dhoni

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the post has quickly gathered over 54,000 likes - and only increasing.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 16, 2020 16:49 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonu Sood shared his image with MS Dhoni on Twitter.
Sonu Sood shared his image with MS Dhoni on Twitter. (Twitter/@SonuSood)
         

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement with an Instagram post yesterday evening on August 15. Since then, people have been sharing all sorts of posts on various social media sites. In fact, the dairy company Amul shared a heartening video to say goodbye to the cricket legend too. Now, Sonu Sood has joined in with a sweet post.

Taking to Twitter, he shared an image of himself with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It’s what he wrote in the caption that makes the post even more heartening. “Legends do not retire. It is the beginning of new innings,” he tweeted and tagged Dhoni.

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the post has quickly gathered over 54,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amassed over 5,300 retweets and tons of comments from people. From praising Sonu Sood for his philanthropic efforts to expressing their love for the picture, people have shared all sorts of comments.

“Sonu Soodji I am very proud and impressed with the work you are doing to help people during their crisis. Hats off, keep it up,” wrote a Twitter user. “You are right sir,” expressed another, agreeing with Sood’s caption. “Two legends in one frame,” commented a third.

What do you think of the image?

