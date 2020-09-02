e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Leopard mom that gave birth inside a hut in Nashik takes cubs to jungle. Watch

Leopard mom that gave birth inside a hut in Nashik takes cubs to jungle. Watch

According to Forest Officer Tushar Chavan, the leopard had come to the village to give birth as it was the monsoon season and the forest area was wet and cold.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 02, 2020 16:23 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Nashik, Maharashtra
The image shows the leopard carrying one of its cubs.
The image shows the leopard carrying one of its cubs. (ANI)
         

After giving birth to four cubs in a hut in a village in Nashik, a leopardess carried each of her new offspring to the jungle one by one.

According to Forest Officer Tushar Chavan, the leopard had come to the village to give birth as it was the monsoon season and the forest area was wet and cold.

“The mother and four cubs are very healthy. They are under e-surveillance 24/7 so that we can keep watch over her cubs and make sure they are okay. Leopards normally have the tendency to sleep in the day and hunt at night. But this leopardess does the opposite. She feeds in the night when her cubs are awake and hunts during the day time. She has been very gentle and she did not harm the forest department team or the villagers,” Chavan said.

He also said, “She shifted her cubs one by one by carrying them in her mouth to the jungle. We are still surveilling her moves to make sure there is no trouble.”

ANI also shared a video of the incident on Twitter and it’s adorable to watch:

From expressing their wonder to commenting on the cuteness of the leopard cubs, people shared all sorts of replies on the post:

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
India conducts a million Covid-19 tests for second straight day
India conducts a million Covid-19 tests for second straight day
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook
Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook
India secures its east after western Himalayan clashes with China
India secures its east after western Himalayan clashes with China
Ahead of Bihar polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party to join NDA
Ahead of Bihar polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party to join NDA
Suresh Raina reveals reason behind decision to pull out of IPL
Suresh Raina reveals reason behind decision to pull out of IPL
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In