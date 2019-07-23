Lioness has killer reaction to man playing violin for her. Watch

Music makes people come together but in the case of lions, not so much. A video that’s made its way online shows a man playing a violin for a lioness. Her reaction to it, however, makes this a video you can’t miss.

The clip was recorded at Oklahoma City Zoo where violinist Kyle Dillingham attempted to serenade the lioness with his music. The lioness appeared unimpressed with the grand performance and seemed to have just one thing on her mind - to attack the violin player instead.

The video shows the big cat leaping more than once probably trying to reach Dillingham. Thankfully, the glass barrier between man and animal saved both from any untoward incident.

Interestingly, the lioness casually strolls off once Dillingham is done with his performance. Watch the video below:

