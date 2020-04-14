Lockdown 2: Netizens gear up for second part of lockdown with rib-tickling memes
With over 73,000 tweets, the hashtag #Lockdown2 has topped the Twitter trending list in India.it-s-viral Updated: Apr 14, 2020 13:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3 in his address to the nation today. Indians across the country had been waiting with bated breath for today’s announcement. And now, with the lockdown extended, many are taking to Twitter to share their reaction to the announcement. Some are taking to the microblogging site to share their support for the decision. However, others are expressing their mixed emotions through memes and hilarious tweets. Trust Twitter to never forget to give a steady supply of quirky reactions and memes on just about everything.
With over 73,000 tweets, the hashtag #Lockdown2 has topped the Twitter trending list in India. We’ve selected some of the best tweets you can share with your friends and have a good laugh.
Several incidents of animals roaming around on deserted streets have been reported and the lockdown extension may result in a few more sightings. Also, don’t forget to feed the strays near your house.
animals on Indian roads rn #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/vY6qJjMy7V— Sleeping Chef 👨🍳 (@urbanXpunjabi) April 14, 2020
We know many of you were planning that YOLO Goa trip post the lockdown. Well…
Pic-1: When You Are Ready To Go Out Thinking Lockdown Will Be Lifted.— Bᴇᴡᴋᴏᴏғ Lᴀᴅᴋᴀ 💭 (@bewkoof_ladkaa) April 14, 2020
Pic 2- When You Heard Lockdown Extended Till 3'May. #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/WPIdEWnjNj
But netizens lauded the Prime Minister’s necessary step and expressed it in this hilarious meme
Modiji after extending lockdown#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/G4YcTiaCRv— Vaibhav Hatwal ◟̽◞̽ 🤧 (@vaibhav_hatwal) April 14, 2020
And this meme also
#Lockdown2— SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) April 14, 2020
My family members to me
Me to my family members pic.twitter.com/4yKCcrzCK0
* Heaves a sigh of relief and goes back to binge watching Netflix *
** Lockdown extended **— Brainfaded (@iRoshan_Rv) April 14, 2020
Introverts right now -#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/WjKJqnzzfF
Although, not the same story for extroverts
Lockdown extended till 3rd May.— Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) April 14, 2020
People right now: pic.twitter.com/fhCfb4LIgh
