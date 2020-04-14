Lockdown 2: Netizens gear up for second part of lockdown with rib-tickling memes

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 13:25 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3 in his address to the nation today. Indians across the country had been waiting with bated breath for today’s announcement. And now, with the lockdown extended, many are taking to Twitter to share their reaction to the announcement. Some are taking to the microblogging site to share their support for the decision. However, others are expressing their mixed emotions through memes and hilarious tweets. Trust Twitter to never forget to give a steady supply of quirky reactions and memes on just about everything.

With over 73,000 tweets, the hashtag #Lockdown2 has topped the Twitter trending list in India. We’ve selected some of the best tweets you can share with your friends and have a good laugh.

Several incidents of animals roaming around on deserted streets have been reported and the lockdown extension may result in a few more sightings. Also, don’t forget to feed the strays near your house.

We know many of you were planning that YOLO Goa trip post the lockdown. Well…

Pic-1: When You Are Ready To Go Out Thinking Lockdown Will Be Lifted.



Pic 2- When You Heard Lockdown Extended Till 3'May. #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/WPIdEWnjNj — Bᴇᴡᴋᴏᴏғ Lᴀᴅᴋᴀ 💭 (@bewkoof_ladkaa) April 14, 2020

But netizens lauded the Prime Minister’s necessary step and expressed it in this hilarious meme

And this meme also

#Lockdown2

My family members to me

Me to my family members pic.twitter.com/4yKCcrzCK0 — SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) April 14, 2020

* Heaves a sigh of relief and goes back to binge watching Netflix *

Although, not the same story for extroverts

Lockdown extended till 3rd May.



People right now: pic.twitter.com/fhCfb4LIgh — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) April 14, 2020

Do any of these describe your situation?