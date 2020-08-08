Macy the dog needs something to nibble for her teething, netizens are ready to oblige

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 19:14 IST

Pet parents may agree to the fact that nothing can withstand the power of adorable puppy eyes, even if it comes after some major kind of destruction. Especially when little puppies are teething they tend to go overboard. But, the cute ones are able to melt one’s heart easily just with puppy eyes. Macy the blue-eyed dog is no exception.

Shared on Twitter by wholesome dog content provider WeRateDogs, the post is something you will oblige readily for. The tweet shows a picture of Macy happily chewing the corner of a piece of furniture. The second and third picture shows the eager pup looking at the camera.

“This is Macy. She’s teething and was wondering if, once she’s done with the table, she could nibble you for a bit. 12/10 would allow it,” reads the caption and we totally agree to it.

Take a look at the cute pup’s face:

This is Macy. She’s teething and was wondering if, once she’s done with the table, she could nibble you for a bit. 12/10 would allow it pic.twitter.com/dU4PbvY7RO — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 4, 2020

Shared on August 4, the tweet has garnered over 94,500 likes along with tons of comments from netizens. While some were left gushing at Macy’s adorable blue eyes, others dropped in similar reactions from their pets.

Here are some reactions from netizens:

she protec, she eat more than just kibble, when she’s done with this table it’s your turn for a ⁿᶦᵇᵇˡᵉ — ℙ𝕒𝕧𝕝𝕠𝕧 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕄𝕒𝕤𝕝𝕠𝕨 🐶 (@PAVGOD) August 4, 2020

This is Ernie, and he'll share his ice cream stick with you if you want a little nibble. Just don't take all the ice cream. Vanilla is his favorite. pic.twitter.com/EkR357kJUA — Riah (@Riah485) August 4, 2020

Hi Macy! I’m Baker and I’m also teefing! I like to chew on ottomans, TV stands and my people! Also, all of my collectibles that find their way to my bed. 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/nEx6qRysIL — Lacey Long (@armywifelong) August 4, 2020

Look at those blue eyes pic.twitter.com/1RkVSMYU3z — mike sexton (@dodgerfanalways) August 4, 2020

Hi Macy.. I am Bear , let's share Table Chair 🪑 pic.twitter.com/BA749nWaz6 — MD who wears mask 😷hi from 6ft apart (@smileymishall) August 4, 2020

What are your thoughts on Macy and her chewing sessions?