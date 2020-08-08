e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Macy the dog needs something to nibble for her teething, netizens are ready to oblige

Macy the dog needs something to nibble for her teething, netizens are ready to oblige

The tweet shows a picture of Macy happily chewing the corner of a piece of furniture.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 08, 2020 19:14 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tweet shows a picture of Macy happily chewing the corner of a piece of furniture.
The tweet shows a picture of Macy happily chewing the corner of a piece of furniture.(Twitter/@dog_rates)
         

Pet parents may agree to the fact that nothing can withstand the power of adorable puppy eyes, even if it comes after some major kind of destruction. Especially when little puppies are teething they tend to go overboard. But, the cute ones are able to melt one’s heart easily just with puppy eyes. Macy the blue-eyed dog is no exception.

Shared on Twitter by wholesome dog content provider WeRateDogs, the post is something you will oblige readily for. The tweet shows a picture of Macy happily chewing the corner of a piece of furniture. The second and third picture shows the eager pup looking at the camera.

“This is Macy. She’s teething and was wondering if, once she’s done with the table, she could nibble you for a bit. 12/10 would allow it,” reads the caption and we totally agree to it.

Take a look at the cute pup’s face:

Shared on August 4, the tweet has garnered over 94,500 likes along with tons of comments from netizens. While some were left gushing at Macy’s adorable blue eyes, others dropped in similar reactions from their pets.

Here are some reactions from netizens: 

What are your thoughts on Macy and her chewing sessions?

top news
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
Six days before Rajasthan showdown, Vasundhara Raje meets Rajnath Singh
Six days before Rajasthan showdown, Vasundhara Raje meets Rajnath Singh
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
5 Zoom features that you may not be using during video calls
5 Zoom features that you may not be using during video calls
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In