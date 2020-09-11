e-paper
Madurai businessman puts up life-sized statue of wife at home after her death

Madurai businessman puts up life-sized statue of wife at home after her death

The statue was made using fibre, rubber and special colours.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:19 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows businessman Sethuraman from Madurai along with the statue of his wife.
The image shows businessman Sethuraman from Madurai along with the statue of his wife. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

A Karnataka industrialist, about a month ago, installed a lifelike statue of his wife who died in a car crash in 2017. Pictures of the sculpture and the man’s gesture went viral all over the Internet. Now, another man has paid tribute to his wife by installing a life-sized statue of her at his home.

News agency ANI shared pictures of the statue in a tweet on September 11. The tweet explains that the businessman named Sethuraman from Madurai, Tamil Nadu unveiled the statue 30 days after his wife’s death.

“I lost my wife recently but when I look at this statue I can connect with her,” he told ANI.

He added that the statue was made using fibre, rubber and special colours.

Take a look at the post, here:

Since being shared earlier today, the tweet has collected over 600 likes and several reactions from people on Twitter.

“Kudos to the artist,” wrote a Twitter user. “Love has many ways to get expressed,” shared another.

Also Read | Karnataka man installs lifelike statue of deceased wife in their dream home

