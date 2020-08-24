e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Make Monday a fun day and guess the brands in this pic. How many can you name?

Make Monday a fun day and guess the brands in this pic. How many can you name?

Kick start your day with a little brain teaser.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 24, 2020 09:56 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
How quickly can you identify all the brands in this picture?
How quickly can you identify all the brands in this picture? (Instagram/@dunzo_it)
         

Mondays can be annoying and tedious. But there are a few things one can do to make the day a little easier. You could start your day by watching some hilarious and entertaining videos. Or, check out this tweet that may just work as the perfect pick me up on a slow day. It comprises an image that will put your knowledge of brands, and their logos and mascots to test, helping you kick start your day with a brain teaser.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra took to Twitter to share this creative picture. All you need to do is guess all the brands mentioned in it.

“Can you identify all the brands in the pic? Let’s see who identifies maximum names,” he tweeted last evening.

The image was originally shared by delivery service company Dunzo back on July 30. The post, shared on Instagram, not only shows the image itself but several close ups of certain parts of the image to help you identify the brands better.

Both the posts are flooded with reactions. While on Twitter people have shared their guesses, on Instagram, people have also praised the creativity that went into creating the image.

“Oh now I realised I remember more advertisements than content,” shared an individual on Twitter.

“Masterpiece art,” posted an Instagram user. “Brilliant,” wrote another. “Epic,” shared a third.

What about you? How many brands can you identify in the image?

tags
top news
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi in favour of a new leader
CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi in favour of a new leader
Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch
Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch
As India’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 3.1 million, recoveries cross 2.3 million
As India’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 3.1 million, recoveries cross 2.3 million
Dissent brewed over aloof leadership?
Dissent brewed over aloof leadership?
2 dead, 1 feared trapped under boulders on Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal
2 dead, 1 feared trapped under boulders on Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in coma, sister Kim Yo-jong to take over: Reports
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in coma, sister Kim Yo-jong to take over: Reports
Explained: What started dissent in Congress?
Explained: What started dissent in Congress?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In