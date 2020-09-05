Man accidentally orders a truck full of rice. Twitter thread detailing the aftermath is hilarious

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 05, 2020

More often than not, Twitter can be a goldmine of oddly hilarious content that holds the potential to make many laugh. Case in point is this thread regarding a rather unusual happening that is making netizens chuckle.

Twitter user Shiv Ramdas created a thread detailing the misadventures of his brother-in-law. He began live-tweeting the incident when a truck full of rice pulled up in front of his sister’s house. The post currently has nearly 3 lakh likes and over 68,100 retweets.

Ramdas went on to explain what happened next. The already strange situation became even more fun to follow through, especially given Ramdas’ witty narration. Have a look at the next tweet.

If you have never heard a woman destroy a man with one sentence 25 times in a row you should meet my sister. She's terrifying rn, I'm on the phone and I'm scared and she isnt even angry at me lol — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Ramdas understood the traction his post was getting and thus, clarified the gravity of the situation for his foreign audiences. He said, “To clarify, this is India, so when I say truck, I don’t mean SUV, it is a literal lorry filled with rice”.

Tweeple were keenly engaged and wanted to know what happened to the truck of rice. Ramdas’ updates did not disappoint.

Update: BIL is now negotiating with lorry driver. My requests to keep phone on speaker so I can here have been coldly rebuffed. I can however confirm that bribe has been offered and rejected. I cannot say whether this was a question of principle or price — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Update to Drama: BIL had come in to explain that driver insists they'll have to take the rice(and pay) but midway through thouht better of it and is now negotiating with driver again. An excellent demonstration of the flight instinct in mammals when confronted with mortal peril — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

The negotiations seemed to go on for a while and different parties also got involved. For instance, there was a phone call to the warehouse owner and the siblings’ mamu (uncle). The narrator was not abdicated of some sharp attacks as tensions stayed heightened during the mediations between the brother-in-law and the delivery men.

Update: Bereft of victims for the moment, sister is now asking me if I knew about this. There may be a slight lull in updates while I swear innocence and try to avoid becoming collateral damage in this tale of Indian Carnage — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Update: I have convinced sister that I am not party to this. However Mom and I have fled back outside because dad just walked in and asked sis "what is this truck outside why did you call it?" — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

The updates kept coming until September 4. Check out the entire thread to find out how the story ends. We’ll give you a hint though: all’s well that ends well… or so this tweet suggests.

OK goodbyes are being said. BIL and LD are now besties it seems. BIL made a joke about hell of a night. Both laughed. LD made a joke about how BIL's night is only just beginning because he has to go back in.



BIL did not laugh. — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

What are your thoughts on this rice-related misadventure?