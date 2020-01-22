e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Man called 'book murderer' by friend, Twitter seconds the title. Here's what he did

Man called ‘book murderer’ by friend, Twitter seconds the title. Here’s what he did

Since being shared just a day back January 21, the post has sparked a Twitter chatter.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 22, 2020 16:34 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tweet has left many bibliophiles horrified.
The tweet has left many bibliophiles horrified. (Twitter/Alex Christofi)
         

A Twitter post quickly went viral and now has sparked a wave of emotions among people – especially the bibliophiles. The post shows such an image which may leave the book lovers a little heartbroken. In case you’re one, brace yourself.

“Yesterday my colleague called me a ‘book murderer’” wrote Twitter user Alex Christofi while sharing the image. The reason he earned that title was because of his unusual habit. Turns out, he cuts “long books in half to make them more portable.” In the concluding lines of the post, Christofi further inquired if anyone else also does this or he is the only one.

Since being shared just a day back January 21, the post has sparked a Twitter chatter. It also gathered more than 48,000 likes and about 6,600 rewteets.

People flooded the tweet with all sorts of comments. Most were horrified by the image and some added that it’s “inhumane” to cut books in halves. A few commented that they hate everything about the tweet. There were also people who suggested Christofi to get a Kindle instead of cutting books.

“There’s something simultaneously brilliant and inhumane about this. I’ve a feeling you probably belong in olden times when they’d sell novels by the chapter. I’d also be curious to see a bookshelf of yours with lots of butchered books on it,” wrote a Twitter user.

“I hate everything about this,” commented another. “That’s just weird,” wrote a third. “Ladies do not date this man,” jokingly warned yet another. “Get a Kindle,” suggested a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

A handful of users, however, agreed with Christofi and shared images of books cut in halves. Some also pointed that fact that it’s actually a good idea to carry book in that manner.

What’s your take on the “book murderer” tweet?

