Man called ‘book murderer’ by friend, Twitter seconds the title. Here’s what he did

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 16:34 IST

A Twitter post quickly went viral and now has sparked a wave of emotions among people – especially the bibliophiles. The post shows such an image which may leave the book lovers a little heartbroken. In case you’re one, brace yourself.

“Yesterday my colleague called me a ‘book murderer’” wrote Twitter user Alex Christofi while sharing the image. The reason he earned that title was because of his unusual habit. Turns out, he cuts “long books in half to make them more portable.” In the concluding lines of the post, Christofi further inquired if anyone else also does this or he is the only one.

Yesterday my colleague called me a 'book murderer' because I cut long books in half to make them more portable. Does anyone else do this? Is it just me? pic.twitter.com/VQUUdJMpwT — Alex Christofi (@alex_christofi) January 21, 2020

Since being shared just a day back January 21, the post has sparked a Twitter chatter. It also gathered more than 48,000 likes and about 6,600 rewteets.

People flooded the tweet with all sorts of comments. Most were horrified by the image and some added that it’s “inhumane” to cut books in halves. A few commented that they hate everything about the tweet. There were also people who suggested Christofi to get a Kindle instead of cutting books.

“There’s something simultaneously brilliant and inhumane about this. I’ve a feeling you probably belong in olden times when they’d sell novels by the chapter. I’d also be curious to see a bookshelf of yours with lots of butchered books on it,” wrote a Twitter user.

“I hate everything about this,” commented another. “That’s just weird,” wrote a third. “Ladies do not date this man,” jokingly warned yet another. “Get a Kindle,” suggested a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

Oy... you’re a book murderer... this is a criminal act for all of us book lovers... 😞 But it takes all kinds to make a world... — Jamie Weis (@Skamama01) January 22, 2020

Logically: they're just cheap paperbacks, they're not sacred, you can do what you want with your property.



Emotionally: pic.twitter.com/azoHdsDGJb — (((Dame Judi Hench))) (@dame_judi_hench) January 21, 2020

I didn't say a word and showed my husband the picture.



He blinked like he didn't comprehend. He asked what he was looking at, I asked what he thought it was, he said, "oh. no. not. not" and I said yes, it is. You broke him.



He says you are indeed a book murderer. — Butterz Somebody (@ButterzSomebody) January 22, 2020

1- That's not a LONG book, it's a THICK book. ( you didn't cut it because it was 'long' -- that would be a function of time) you cut it because it was 'thick'.



2- I would NEVER, ever, EVER 'cut' a book. What is WRONG with you? Have you no respect? — Archivist1000 (@Archivist1000) January 22, 2020

Omg, what is wrong with you?! This made me want to hug my books and tell them I’ll never hurt them, lol. I agree with your friend, you’re a book murderer. — Balderdash420 (@balderdash420) January 22, 2020

A handful of users, however, agreed with Christofi and shared images of books cut in halves. Some also pointed that fact that it’s actually a good idea to carry book in that manner.

I do lots of multi-day backpacking trips and burn the pages I've read as fuel. pic.twitter.com/jXfZVV3Ac1 — Ryan Kailath (@ryankailath) January 22, 2020

What’s your take on the “book murderer” tweet?