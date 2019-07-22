Man climbs on plane’s wing moments before takeoff. Watch bizarre video
The flight was preparing for takeoff when the man climbed on the wing and put his handbag in one of the engines.it's viral Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:38 IST
A bizarre video of a man in Nigeria climbing on top of a plane’s wing has made its way online and collecting a lot of reactions. The video, recorded from inside the plane, not only shows the man on the wing, it also shows the shocked reactions of passengers inside.
The incident took place in Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja on July 19, reports Daily Post Nigeria. The Azman Air flight was preparing for takeoff when the man broke into the airside, climbed on the wing and put his handbag in one of the engines.
An Instagram user shared a post with two videos of the strange incident. “Guys this is an emergency. For 30 minutes we have been stuck at the runway at MMIA by an unidentified man who ran to the aircraft with a bag. Security has not showed up and everyone is panicking,” Orondaam Otto wrote in his post.
He explained in his post that the man showed up when the plane was taxing on the runway. The man ran towards the plane from a bush nearby. When the pilot spotted him running towards the plane, he slowed down and put off the engine.
Otto later added that the man had been apprehended and passengers onboard had disembarked form the plane.
Guys this is an emmergency o. For 30 minutes we have been stuck at the runway at MMIA by an unidentified man who ran to the aircraft with a bag. Security has not showed up and everyone is panicking. I have so many questions to ask but right now I can't even breathe. Pls share this to all relevant authorities. Dear Nigeria!!!!! Update: He has finally been apprehended and we've all disembarked from the flight. FAAN authorities showed up 23minutes into the scene but were scared to approach him. Security eventually shows up after 37mins. ______ How it happened!! So our flight was taxing on the runway and about taking off when this man shows up running towards the moving aircraft from the bush. The pilot and a few passengers spotted him running towards the aircraft and the pilot immediately slowed down and quickly put off the engine. The guy approaches the plane with gloves and starts walking around and under the aircraft holding a bag which he dropped inside the engine. Thanks to the Pilot of the Azman Airline for quickly observing and taking swift action.. I still have a million and one questions to ask cos anything could have gone wrong! Nigeria will work perfectly someday. This I know. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬
The video of the man has collected a ton of reactions on social media.
“This is so scary,” says one Instagram user. “How did this even happen? Some serious security risk here,’ comments another.
The video also made its way on Twitter. Here’s how people have reacted to the video.
That's one guy who wouldn't accept the 'boarding is now closed' announcement— Petr Kokesh (@scenichypothes1) July 20, 2019
Theres a man on the left phalange— 1SA (@HOO5ON) July 19, 2019
How did he manage to climb on a running engine???— SKYSAYS (@AkashLakhanpal) July 20, 2019
July 19, 2019
The man, upon arrest, said he wanted to travel to Ghana, reports Daily Post Nigeria.
