Man climbs on plane’s wing moments before takeoff. Watch bizarre video

A bizarre video of a man in Nigeria climbing on top of a plane’s wing has made its way online and collecting a lot of reactions. The video, recorded from inside the plane, not only shows the man on the wing, it also shows the shocked reactions of passengers inside.

The incident took place in Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja on July 19, reports Daily Post Nigeria. The Azman Air flight was preparing for takeoff when the man broke into the airside, climbed on the wing and put his handbag in one of the engines.

An Instagram user shared a post with two videos of the strange incident. “Guys this is an emergency. For 30 minutes we have been stuck at the runway at MMIA by an unidentified man who ran to the aircraft with a bag. Security has not showed up and everyone is panicking,” Orondaam Otto wrote in his post.

He explained in his post that the man showed up when the plane was taxing on the runway. The man ran towards the plane from a bush nearby. When the pilot spotted him running towards the plane, he slowed down and put off the engine.

Otto later added that the man had been apprehended and passengers onboard had disembarked form the plane.

The video of the man has collected a ton of reactions on social media.

“This is so scary,” says one Instagram user. “How did this even happen? Some serious security risk here,’ comments another.

The video also made its way on Twitter. Here’s how people have reacted to the video.

That's one guy who wouldn't accept the 'boarding is now closed' announcement — Petr Kokesh (@scenichypothes1) July 20, 2019

Theres a man on the left phalange — 1SA (@HOO5ON) July 19, 2019

How did he manage to climb on a running engine??? — SKYSAYS (@AkashLakhanpal) July 20, 2019

The man, upon arrest, said he wanted to travel to Ghana, reports Daily Post Nigeria.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 13:36 IST