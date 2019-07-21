Man complains of eye itch, doctor finds tick latched onto his eyeball. See scary pictures

In what can be described as a nightmare-come-true situation, a tick crawled inside a man’s eye and latched itself onto his eyeball. The pictures of this horrifying encounter between the man, named Chris Prater, and the tick have recently surfaced online and there’s a chance that it’ll make you very uncomfortable.

Nathan Frisby, Prater’s supervisor at work, took to Facebook to share the incident along with the pictures to make others aware. In his post, Frisby wrote that Prater complained of eye itch to his co-workers who could see something stuck on his eyeball. Initially they tried flushing out “the object” using water and saline solution but without any success. That is when his supervisor sent him to an eye doctor.

“I sent him to the eye doctor and he later returned with these photos. This is a deer tick that was already embedded and fully attached to his eyeball. Luckily they were able to pull it loose,” Frisby wrote.

The doctor numbed his eye and used a pair of tweezers to pull off the tick from his eyeball, Prater told to Fox News. “Once he grabbed ahold of it and pulled it off, the tick made like a little popping sound when it came off my eye,” he further added.

Shared on July 13, the post quickly grabbed people’s attention. Till now the post has gathered over 81,000 ‘likes,’ and more than 165,000 shares.

Some people expressed their relief in knowing that Prater is doing fine. A few, however, commented that the images left them scared.

“My goodness! We all need to be careful,” wrote a Facebook user. “OMG. That’s scary,” commented another. “Oh my goodness that is terrible thank God he got that out of his eye thank you for sharing this information,” wrote a third.

Check out how others reacted:

The doctor has prescribed antibiotics and drops to Prater for his eye, reports Fox News.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 15:42 IST