Home / It's Viral / Man creates sounds with everyday objects, netizens love it. Watch

Man creates sounds with everyday objects, netizens love it. Watch

The video shows how different sounds are created by Charlie Cooke.

Sep 28, 2020 20:03 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows how the sound of fire is made.
The image shows how the sound of fire is made.(Instagram/@charliecookeofficial)
         

Ever wondered how sounds like that of a crackling fire or rainfall are created by in movies? This Instagram clip gives a glimpse of the creative and unusual process. Chances are the procedure will leave you amazed.

Shared from the Instagram profile of Charlie Cooke, the clip shows the way the sounds are created. The video starts with Cooke holding a sizzling pan of eggs as text reading ‘rainfall’ comes on screen. One by one he demonstrates some other basic sounds and if one listens closely, the sounds seem just as original.

“Movie sound effects,” reads the caption. Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram

Movie sound effects

A post shared by Charlie Cooke (@charliecookeofficial) on

Posted on September 28, the clip has garnered more over 2,300 views along with more than 350 likes. Netizens were all praises for Cooke’s creativity and didn’t hold back while expressing their liking for the clip.

“You should do an ASMR channel,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing man!” said another. “What did you use for the sound of fire?” asked a third. To which Cooke replied, “Pepper grinder”.

What are your thoughts on this unusual clip?

