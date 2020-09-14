e-paper
Man exercises with unusual gym buddy. 'Doing push-pups,' say netizens

Man exercises with unusual gym buddy. ‘Doing push-pups,’ say netizens

Other than showering the comments section with heart emojis and awws, netizens couldn’t help but express their eagerness to get a workout buddy like the puppy.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 14, 2020 11:55 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The puppy continuously licks the man’s face while wagging its tiny tail.
The puppy continuously licks the man's face while wagging its tiny tail.(Twitter/@Living Morganism)
         

Workout sessions can be quite tedious, and one needs a good amount of motivation to get through the tiring exercises. But what if there was a fluffy ‘trainer’ to help people out? If this sounds appealing wait till you see this happening in actuality. Shared on Twitter, a clip of a puppy assisting a man during his gym session is something beyond adorable.

The clip shared by Twitter user Living Morganism shows a man lifting weights while lying on his back. A puppy can be seen right next to the man. The puppy continuously licks the man’s face while wagging its tiny tail. What a nice way to encourage someone to do another set.

“I bet his name is Spot,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the adorable clip:

Posted on September 13, the clip has garnered over 5.9 million views and more than 4.4 lakh likes. Other than showering the comments section with heart emojis and awws, netizens couldn’t help but express their eagerness to get a workout buddy like the puppy.

Here’s how people reacted: 

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

