Man finds hilarious use for yoga mat. Tweeple share how they use their treadmill. Laughter guaranteed

Did you know this hat-ke use of your yoga mat?

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 10, 2020 20:03 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A picture of the yoga mat kept rolled up next to a wall.
A picture of the yoga mat kept rolled up next to a wall. (Twitter/@MindExcavator)
         

If you look around your home, chances are you’ll find at least one thing that doesn’t serve the purpose it was bought for. In the case of this Twitter user, it is a yoga mat. However, not one to let something he paid good money for go to waste, he’s found a whole other use for it. His tweet, demonstrating this whole situation, has left many laughing out loud. What’s more, it’s prompted several others to share similar experiences of their own.

In his post, the Twitter user who goes by Brain Nibbler, has shared a picture of his yoga mat kept rolled up next to a wall. On it, you can see a mobile that’s connected to a charger plugged into a socket close by.

“I use my yoga mat daily. Khareedi hai to paise waste nahi hone chahiye (I bought the mat so the money shouldn’t be wasted),” the Twitter user wrote as his caption.

Behold this yoga mat charging station:

Posted on August 7, the hilarious tweet has left people amused. It has collected over 2,400 likes along with a flurry of reactions from tweeple, many of whom have similar random uses for not so random things, mostly exercise equipment though.

Others shared these reactions:

“I also thought of buying it once, but I already had the charging point near the table so I dropped the idea,” wrote a Twitter user. “You inspired me to buy a yoga mat... At least now I have the first purpose... charging,” shared another. “I’ll take out my yoga mat. This is inspiring,” wrote a third. “Haha... what a ‘fit’ idea! Necessity is the mother of invention,” posted a fourth.

Do you have something similar happening at your home?

