Man has bone to pick with boneless chicken wings, passionately pleas to rename it. Video goes viral

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 12:39 IST

If the headline is making you go “Wait, what?”, then you’re not alone. This is how most netizens reacted to a video which is now going all kinds of viral. It shows a man from Lincoln, Nebraska, making a passionate plea to rename the dish boneless chicken wings.

The video is a part of a Facebook live by LNKTV City, a government television station for the City of Lincoln, Nebraska. Adler Christensen, the man in question, arrived at a Lincoln City Council meeting and proposed that boneless chicken wings should be renamed.

In the video, he proposes alternate names like “buffalo-style chicken tenders” or “saucy nugs”. Wondering what his reasoning behind this highly unusual plea is? Well, he says that since the meat in boneless chicken wings doesn’t come from an actual wing, it should be renamed correctly. He goes on to say a few more words to support his plea and eventually ends his speech by saying, “We’ve been living a lie for far too long, and we know it because we feel it in our bones.”

What is even more entertaining is that throughout the entire video, Christensen delivers his case with extreme passion while keeping a straight face.

Here’s the video shared by a Twitter user:

Don’t want to get too political here ... but he has a point. #SaucyNugs #KeepLNKWeird pic.twitter.com/uFgpyTRAAV — Ethan Rowley (@e10rowley) September 2, 2020

Since being shared on August 2, the video has gathered over 5.8 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered close to 16,000 likes and over 5,600 retweets. People had a lot to say about the clip, and they didn’t hold back while doing so.

“Love how seriously he gets through this. LOL when he says ‘excuse me’ during the laughter,” wrote a Twitter user. “Even in the face of laughter, he was unflappable,” expressed another. “Apparently this guy hit a nerve ... nay ... a bone ... of the American public,” joked a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

THIS!!! THIS IS LITERALLY EVERYTHING!!! IT FREAKING MADE MY WEEK ... 😂😂😂👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/FuAlLCriwK — sweetcheeksSusie (@sweetchsusie) September 3, 2020

This man is a King! — Mark (@markaduck) September 2, 2020

Imagine if everyone did their civic duty by protesting boneless wings at every city council, every school board, every zoning hearing in the country...it could be a movement! — Gregory Butera (@gbutera) September 2, 2020

Almost teared up watching that. Saucy Nugs though 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dp7DWlEdaX — Zo (@Zo_Zahid) September 3, 2020

What do you think of the passionate plea?