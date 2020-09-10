e-paper
Man hits jackpot with 'teapot' he found in a box in garage. Guess how much it is worth?

Man hits jackpot with ‘teapot’ he found in a box in garage. Guess how much it is worth?

Turns out, the item, is actually an imperial Chinese wine ewer.

Sep 10, 2020
The image shows the ‘teapot’ in question.
The image shows the ‘teapot’ in question. (Twitter/@HansonsUK)
         

With lots of time in hand during the lockdown, which took place in different countries across the world, many decided to pay some attention to household chores. From cleaning their storages to honing their cooking skills, there were several such examples. Amid this, a man hit the jackpot when he found a tiny ‘teapot’ while emptying some boxes in his garage.

Turns out, the item, is actually an imperial Chinese wine ewer, explained a blog by Hansons Auctioneers. They took to Twitter to share an image of the pot along with the blog link which explained the history of the item. They also added that the seemingly unassuming pot could fetch close to £100,000 (over Rs 95 lakh) in an auction.

The wine ewer is a rectangular-shaped pot-like item. It has a lemon-yellow background with colourful blooming flowers on it.

“The teapot has been in my family as long as I can remember. My mum used to display it in a cabinet. We believe it was brought back to England from China by my grandfather who was stationed in the Far East during the Second World War and was awarded a Burma Star medal,” said the owner of the item, as detailed in the blog.

“Lockdown came along, and I finally had time to go through the boxes in the garage. I’d always thought the teapot, which is what I’ve always called it, was special. I spent time looking for information about it on the internet,” he added.

The man finally took it to Hansons, where he found out its real value.

top news
