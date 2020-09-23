Man jumps off bike to save toddler rolling downhill in stroller. Watch

it-s-viral

You may have heard of the phrase ‘not all superheroes wear capes’. Well, this incident caught on camera proves that statement aptly. It shows a man jumping off his motorcycle when he noticed a toddler’s stroller rolling down a sloped road. His quick-thinking and swift actions saved the toddler.

The video has been circulating on social media for a few days and left many shocked and impressed, at the same time. It has collected over 1.9 million views since it was shared on September 19.

The clip was recorded on a surveillance camera in Colombia, according to YouTube channel La Chiva. It shows an empty road. Suddenly, an out-of-control stroller rolls down the street. Seconds later, a man riding a bike enters the frame. He notices the stroller and immediately stops his bike to help with the situation. He stops the stroller and even checks on the baby. The video ends with a woman, probably the kid’s mother, rushing to the spot.

Along with all the views, the video has also collected over 43,000 likes and more than 9,800 retweets.

“Great presence of mind. Most of us would have taken some time to know what’s happening,” commented an individual. “Super human, super man and I think god sent him to save the child. God bless you brother,’ wrote another. “Respect… instant and spontaneous decision making at its best,” added a third.

A few also shared GIFs to share their reactions:

Wow super saving pic.twitter.com/JRNEZT8Mei — K. Naga Surya Prakas (@naga_prakas) September 20, 2020

What do you think of the video?