e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man jumps off bike to save toddler rolling downhill in stroller. Watch

Man jumps off bike to save toddler rolling downhill in stroller. Watch

The video has left many shocked and impressed, at the same time.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 23, 2020 18:23 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the man rushing to reach the kid.
The image shows the man rushing to reach the kid. (Twitter/@Vibhinnaideas)
         

You may have heard of the phrase ‘not all superheroes wear capes’. Well, this incident caught on camera proves that statement aptly. It shows a man jumping off his motorcycle when he noticed a toddler’s stroller rolling down a sloped road. His quick-thinking and swift actions saved the toddler.

The video has been circulating on social media for a few days and left many shocked and impressed, at the same time. It has collected over 1.9 million views since it was shared on September 19.

The clip was recorded on a surveillance camera in Colombia, according to YouTube channel La Chiva. It shows an empty road. Suddenly, an out-of-control stroller rolls down the street. Seconds later, a man riding a bike enters the frame. He notices the stroller and immediately stops his bike to help with the situation. He stops the stroller and even checks on the baby. The video ends with a woman, probably the kid’s mother, rushing to the spot.

Along with all the views, the video has also collected over 43,000 likes and more than 9,800 retweets.

“Great presence of mind. Most of us would have taken some time to know what’s happening,” commented an individual. “Super human, super man and I think god sent him to save the child. God bless you brother,’ wrote another. “Respect… instant and spontaneous decision making at its best,” added a third.

A few also shared GIFs to share their reactions:

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
KKR vs MI Live Score: de Kock departs early, Mavi gets the wicket
KKR vs MI Live Score: de Kock departs early, Mavi gets the wicket
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets President Kovind amid farm bills crisis
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets President Kovind amid farm bills crisis
Covid-19: PM Modi meets CMs of 7 states with high caseload
Covid-19: PM Modi meets CMs of 7 states with high caseload
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In