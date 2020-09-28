Man peels plastic off of mirror, oddly satisfying video amuses people

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 08:20 IST

Do you love bursting bubble wrap? Or pulling off adhesive tape off packages? Or opening the wrapper of a packet at one go? If you nodded in agreement to any or all of these questions, then this video of a man peeling plastic film off of a mirror will leave you with an odd sense of satisfaction.

“The people who built this house left the biggest sheet of plastic on the bathroom mirror,” explains the caption accompanying the post.

The video, shared on Reddit, shows a man peeling off the sheet. What’s even more amazing to watch is as he progresses, his smile gets wider and wider. We’d suggest you to keep the volume on to enjoy the video to the fullest.

Since being shared about 14 hours ago, the video has gathered over 65,000 upvotes - and the numbers are only increasing. The post received tons of reactions fro netizens. From sharing how satisfying the video is to praising the man’s smile, people shared all sorts of reactions.

“This really satisfies me,” wrote a Redditor. Another individual expressed, “Seeing that smile grow, the further you peel is so adorable.”

“You looked so happy at the end,” commented a third. “That is oddly satisfying,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video? Did it leave you satisfied too?