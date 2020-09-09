Man perfectly parallel parks car, video sparks mixed reaction. ‘Wow’ or ‘meh,’ which side are you on?

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 09:49 IST

Parallel parking a car is a tough task for many, especially if the place where you’re trying to adjust your vehicle is small. That’s probably why this video of a man parking his vehicle has left people with mixed reactions. While some couldn’t stop praising his impressive skills, others were not-so-impressed.

“That’s Malayalee Driver for you, salute his skill and confidence!” wrote Twitter user Vijay Thottathil while sharing the video. The clip shows the man parking the car in a narrow space next to a sidewalk. Though a tricky spot, the man manages to park his car smoothly and without a hitch. The, over two-minute-long video doesn’t end here. It also shows him taking out the car from the parking space with same finesse. The video makes for such an interesting watch that you may end up seeing it on loop.

Take a look:

So lot of people had a doubt how he parked which is answered now 🥰@nandu79 👍🏼 many are quoting saying here is the answer ! — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) September 7, 2020

Since being shared on September 7, the video has gathered more than 56,000 views – and counting. It has also amassed close to 3,000 likes and nearly 900 retweets.

From “wow” to “meh”, people had a lot to say about the video. There were many who were left amazed and amused by the man’s parking skills. However, there were also some who claimed that it’s not such a tough task.

Here are some people who couldn’t stop expressing their amazement:

Like a boss! He is so non challant about the whole thing.. took even a call before getting the car out. Confident and at ease. 🙏👍 — Abhishek Mazumdar (@trance4world) September 8, 2020

This is amazing skill — Parthiban (@Parthiban2900) September 7, 2020

I won't even dare to park my i10 over there, leave aside that monster innova ! — Devbrat (@adherentdev) September 7, 2020

Mind blowing skill... — James Joy (@YakubJames) September 8, 2020

Expressing their dislike for the video a Twitter user wrote, “It’s not a big deal why people making this famous.” To which the original poster wrote:

Just an interesting video , I can't ask people not to like it ! So just ignore :) — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) September 8, 2020

Here’s another not-so-impressed user of the micro-blogging site:

Im sorry dude but this is not even hard, specially in India there are my people out here who can do that — Kulbir Dullat (@Game_bazz) September 8, 2020

Seconding the notion, here’s what another individual shared:

It’s reverse parking..move out of India it’s common 😂😂 — Irrfan Iffy Pathan (@lockdowneventz) September 7, 2020

What do you think of the video?