Man plays music on 'melon piano', video leaves netizens surprised

Man plays music on ‘melon piano’, video leaves netizens surprised

The clip shows the musician sitting in front of a keyboard made of watermelon and muskmelon slices with wires attached.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 13:39 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows Mezerg tapping the slices to play music.
The clip shows Mezerg tapping the slices to play music.(Twitter@mezerg_)
         

Watermelons and muskmelons are among the refreshing fruits which many enjoy during summer. But have you ever thought that a slice of melon can be used as an instrument to make music? If you are shaking your head in disbelief, this video by a musician may surprise you.

Shared by a Twitter user named Mezerg, the clip shows him playing music using an unusual instrument.

The video opens to a poolside scene. It shows the musician sitting in front of a keyboard made of watermelon and muskmelon slices with wires attached. The music setup is complete with a drum kept near his foot. The clip shows him tapping the slices to play music.

In the caption, he shared that he’s using Playtronica to create the music. It’s a device which can turn any surface interactive so people can play music on it, according to the company’s official website.

Check out the stunning video:

Posted on September 3, the clip has garnered over 1.7 million views and tons of reactions from people. While some dropped amusing comments regarding the project, others enquired about the process through which the unique watermelon piano was made.

Here’s how people reacted:

The full clip was also shared on YouTube and you can check it out here.

What are your thoughts on this unusual piano?

‘Situation under control, rise in cases due to increased testing’: Delhi CM
Rajnath Singh tells China talks need to continue to restore peace
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda remanded to NCB custody till Sept 9
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
Sushant’s family lawyer suspects bigger forces at play after Showik’s arrest
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
